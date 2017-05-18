I have a 2013 Ram 1500 Longhorn. Since the Grand Cherokee SRT has basically the same wheel nut assembly, is It possible to put the braking system of the SRT on to my truck? – Serge

The Cherokee SRT’s high horsepower power plant requires a complimentary braking system. The included Brembo brake package wins both style points with its bright red paint scheme and stops the vehicle with surefooted confidence.

Your Longhorns’s approximate gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) is 3100 kg, the Cherokee’s is 2500 kg. Depending on your engine and towing package, your Ram is easily capable of towing 4500kg, while the Jeep offers a very respectable 3,300 kg.

Consider the requirements of your truck’s braking system when you and three of your best friends head out of town for a weekend of fun on the trails. You might have your own ATV and all the weekend’s supplies in your truck bed, plus all your buddies with you in the cab and all their motorized toys tagging along on a crowded, overladen trailer. You are quite possibly slightly over your GVWR weight limitation which has its own implications, but this is most certainly not the weekend to be challenging the engineers at Chrysler with an unproven, modified braking system.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Report Typo/Error