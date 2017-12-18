Do I have to go to my dealership to get my TPMS sensors reprogrammed?

I have a new 2017 Toyota Highlander. My question is in regards to adding a pair of aftermarket sensors on to my winter steel rims. Once the sensors/air stems are professionally installed, do I not have to go into the Toyota dealership every spring and fall, to have the controller's memory flashed with their respective tire pressure monitoring system [TPMS] ID numbers? Is there away around this, if so? Can driving around with my TPMS dash icon effect my warranty? – Curtis

TPMS sensors are small pressure transducers located within each wheel, transmitting live tire pressure readings. Each sensor has an identifying number (ID) that is programmed into the vehicle's controller, prohibiting another vehicle's sensor from being inadvertently monitored.

Traditionally, switching over to winter rims/tires involved the repetitious seasonal task of reprogramming alternate sensor IDs.

Story continues below advertisement

A way to work around this is to purchase aftermarket sensors that offer the ability to clone the factory sensor IDs, making the task of relearning new sensors unnecessary.

You may, however, have to go outside of your dealer to source these sensors.

According to the Transport Canada website, "The Tire Pressure Monitoring System is not a manufacturing requirement on new vehicles sold in Canada, or on imported vehicles. Furthermore, there is no federal regulation that prohibits disabling the TPMS system on vehicles"

All vehicle manufacturers will recommend that the system not be disabled, but operating your vehicle without sensors will not affect the vehicle negatively, nor should it cause any warranty issues.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.