Does my 2014 Chevy Equinox AWD need an engine flush?

The engine light came on in my 2014 Chevy Equinox AWD. The reading said P0010 and P0011, i.e., the camshaft. The dealer changed the shafts and recommended an engine flush. Should I do as the dealer recommends or are they just trying to get $200 out my pocket since the camshaft was still covered under my extended warranty? – Luther

Your engine's camshafts have the ability to change positions, advancing under acceleration. This system is known as Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and contributes to a superior driving experience and reduced emissions. Replacing the camshafts on your Equinox is a fairly major fix that is not common. The typical repair for codes P0010 and P0011 is to replace one or both of the camshaft actuator solenoids (CMP), which are small electronic devices that control oil flow.

Your vehicle's main computer energizes these solenoids under various driving conditions, allowing high-pressure engine oil to enter into the VVT system, thus facilitating the change in camshaft position. I know it's confusing, but what you truly need to know is that since these solenoids have oil passing through them, GM thought it would be beneficial to incorporate a tiny filtering screen on them. These screens slowly get plugged, reducing the oil pressure, eventually triggering code P0010. The oil flush was recommended because if the screens are plugged, then it is likely that the rest of the motor must also be contaminated.

Story continues below advertisement

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.