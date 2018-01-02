Headrest hooks can help keep your groceries from spilling over

Headrest hooks

Available at: Walmart, Canadian Tire, Amazone.ca, hardware stores

Price: $4.99 and up

The grocery bags were tossed on the backseat with abandon, then we pulled out from the supermarket parking lot. The first corner was accentuated with the loud thumps and bouncing noises of all the fresh, previously unbruised apples that I laboured to pick for perfection. All that fruit was now downgraded to mucky apple sauce. If there was a headrest hook hanging from the seat, that mess could have been avoided.

There are many variations of the headrest hook hanging at the end of an aisle at many hardware and auto supply stores, from big brands like Rubbermaid down to cheap knockoffs. The amount of hooks ranges from one to four, but their purpose is the same: to hang your grocery bags, purses, leashes, scarves or anything else that can spill or get dirty on the floor.

They are easy to attach. Hook one around the stem of the headrest, and it's ready. Just make sure the brand you purchase has a long enough arm to extend beyond the edge of the seat. Too short a span will have the hinge lay flat, holding your bags away from the seatback, causing them to swing instead of rest against the seat.

