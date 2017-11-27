Hefty cordless power station offers power, jumps and air

Dewalt 2800A/1000W Power Station

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $379.99

On the job site, in the garage, camping, fixing a flat or jump-starting a dead battery, this power station packs a punch to get you going. Let's get one thing straight: This yellow monster hides two sealed lead-acid batteries weighing in at 18 kilograms, but don't let that dissuade you. Put it in the trunk and watch what it can do.

The Dewalt 2800A/1000W Power Station provides a 1,000-watt power inverter, a 120 PSI air compressor, jumper cables and 2,800 peak amps for boosting everything from motorcycles to boats. There's two 3.1a USB charging ports and dual 120-volt AC plugs, a brilliant LED work light and the ability to test your alternator. The LED screen helps you monitor the voltages, PSI and battery life. It has pockets to hold the booster cables and the compressor cord.

We put the power station to the test during a few road trips where it pumped bike tires, boosted the trailer battery, boosted the car battery, added light to the off-grid campsite, charged the phones and tablets and ran the cappuccino maker (why not?). One con is its short booster cables. Be prepared to heave it onto the motor-mount for that boost.

