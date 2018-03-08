 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

How long should lug nuts last before they need to be replaced?

LOU’S GARAGE

How long should lug nuts last before they need to be replaced?

LOU TROTTIER
Special to The Globe and Mail

At my past tire changeover last fall, the dealership claimed nine of my lug nuts were seized and had to be replaced. They did the same job in reverse in the spring, so the lug nuts were on seven months from April to the end of November. The car is a 2010 Ford Taurus. Is it possible nine lug nuts would seize in seven months? – Bill

Each wheel nut on your Ford was originally manufactured as two pieces, with a steel base and a chrome cosmetic cap.

Over the years, the concealed steel base corrodes, slowly expanding, deforming its cap. This now-deformed chrome cap increases the difficulty for technicians to achieve a solid mate with their air impact tools. After multiple seasons and additional distressed attempts, the wheel nuts become rounded, rendering them unusable.

Story continues below advertisement

I believe the service adviser oversimplified the explanation. The actual issue was not that nine lug nuts simultaneously seized, but that multiple nuts were so deformed that the technician couldn't apply sufficient tool grip to get them off. After additional time is spent struggling to remove the rounded wheel fasteners, the technician will usually recommend replacement of any and all problematic units.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject line.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.