The Leatherman Wave is the perfect multitool road-trip mate

Leatherman Wave

Available at: leatherman.ca, Mountain Equipment Co-operative, Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops and many other outlets

Price: $114.95 stainless steel

All it took was a road trip in a foreign country in a car that kept breaking down to help create a tool that has changed the size of our auto tool kit. The pocket knife the driver was fumbling with just didn't have enough tools. Out of frustration, he came up with the idea of a Boy Scout knife with pliers. It took a few years and prototypes, but in 1980, the first Leatherman, named after the mechanical engineer who created the multitool, was patented. Fast-forward to today and Leatherman is synonymous with the word "multitool." And Timothy S. Leatherman is still chairman of his Oregon-based company.

The Leatherman Wave has 17 tools that are perfect for road trips and roadside fixes on the car. It includes sharp knives and saws, tidy, yet sharp scissors and double-headed micro and large screwdrivers for fixing everything from sunglasses to ski racks. The flip-out pliers are the best feature of all.

As with all Leatherman tools, it fits in a pocket nicely, or better yet, chain it to the glovebox so you'll find it when you need it. A nice safety feature for the kids is it takes an engineer to figure out how to release those sharp blades.

