Ledlenser MT10 flashlight packs a powerful punch

Ledlenser MT10 flashlight

Available at: Ledlenser.ca

Price: $108

This pocket-sized flashlight by Ledlenser could have saved many a shipwreck if the sailor in the crow's nest had this handy beacon to point at shallow seas. That might be an overstatement, but it would definitely have helped find the rats hiding in the hold. Not that you have rats under the hood, but this little flashlight will light up what's leaking under your car or help you in times of need.

Ledlenser creates a multitude of headlamps and flashlights. We tested the MT10 outdoor series flashlight, which packs a powerful punch. Its "advanced focus system" is a combination of a reflector and a 1,000-Lumens lens generates light that is sharp up to 180 metres away for up to six hours. At lower light settings, it should last 144 hours before needing a recharge. A micro-USB cable and belt pouch are included.

Keep this gadget in the console. Click the button a few times and the lamp is soft enough to read a map. (Remember those?) Under the hood, it lights spots the big-trouble lamps don't dare go. Looking down the road, set the beam on full and watch the bunnies scurry. Put it on strobe and you'll disorient anyone threatening you.