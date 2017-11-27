New plug-in devices work like Fitbits for your car

It wasn't so long ago that Fitbit mania gripped the nation as Canadians bought step counters, smartwatches and other wearables in large numbers.

Consumers were excited about the sensor-laden devices' ability to track and monitor physical activity levels, which could lead to better fitness.

Now, wireless carriers and technology companies are hoping for the same kind of bonanza with plug-in devices for the car that let owners keep tabs on their vehicle's performance and their own driving habits.

Rogers Smart Drive, Telus Drive+ and Bell Connected Car are all made by Chinese electronics manufacturer ZTE and use software supplied by B.C.-based Mojio.

They're basically Fitbits for the car.

The dongle-like devices plug into a vehicle's on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) port and communicate with a smartphone or tablet app through a built-in LTE wireless connection. They work with most cars built since 1996 and are basically stepping stones toward the full connected vehicles of the future.

Just like Fitbits, they provide a wealth of data on the car's activity and performance, which owners can use to change or improve their own behaviours.

Having spent a few weeks using Rogers Smart Drive, there are some obvious benefits to having such a device. But there are also drawbacks.

Among the upsides is having a clear snapshot of the vehicle's general health. The easy-to-use app displays basic battery status and fuel level, which is handy for checking your gas situation before even getting in the car.

The app also highlights outstanding maintenance issues. Our testing was done in a newer 2016 vehicle so we weren't able to see how well this function works, but a ZTE spokesman says drivers should get warnings of engine trouble, servicing requirements and other potential problems.

Just as useful is Smart Drive's real-time location-tracking ability. Users can set up a "geo-fence" – a perimeter ranging from just a few metres to 40 kilometres around the car – and get a notification whenever it enters or exits that circle.

It's a great feature for parents who want to track their teenage drivers. The teens being tracked, however, probably won't love it.

The locating tracking can also be handy for guarding against valet parking attendants who want to go on joy rides or even car thieves.

Drivers can also share their location with friends or family via text message, e-mail and a host of other methods. Contacts receive a link to Google Maps that shows where the vehicle is and how long it will take to reach its destination. No more guessing at when to have dinner ready.

Smart Drive also keeps a history of every trip the vehicle makes. Self-employed individuals and drivers who use their cars for work will love the ability to mark specific journeys as business trips. It's easy to then summarize those kilometres as expenses.

Capping it off, Smart Drive also offers a distracted driving mode, which automatically sets the user's smartphone to do not disturb at the beginning of a trip and turns it off at the end.

The device also serves as a WiFi hotspot, which adds some in-car connectivity for passengers. Doing so uses the associated data plan – and that's where the pricing comes in.

Rogers's Smart Drive costs $199 up front or $8.29 a month with a two-year contract. In addition, it costs $10 a month and must be connected to a Share Everything plan. Users get one extra gigabyte of data added to their plan.

Telus' Drive+ is a slightly different, with zero cost on a two-year contract. It's $15 a month with one GB of data added to a SharePlus or Your Choice plan.

Bell also requires users to be on a share plan and charges $99 up front and $10 a month with a two-year term, or $199 and $15 a month respectively with no contract.

If you're already on one of these plans, it's not a problem. But some drivers who want these devices may be forced to upgrade to a more expensive plan to get them.

Worse still is they could be forced to switch carriers, even if on Fido, Koodo or Virgin, Rogers's, Telus's and Bell's respective subbrands.

In a perfect world, car plug-ins would be sold independent of monthly cellphone plans, allowing drivers to choose between carriers without having to move their existing wireless subscription.

The continuing monthly cost is a no-brainer for business-minded drivers who absolutely need to track their kilometres and for parents who really want to keep a close eye on their kids. It's otherwise a steep outlay given the return.

