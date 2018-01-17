Pint-sized multi-purpose inflator uses three power sources

Black & Decker 20V Max Li-Ion Cordless Multi-Purpose Inflator

Not everyone has space for a full-size compressor, so this pint-sized inflator is perfect for the mini toolshed. Black & Decker has created a 20V multi-purpose inflator that can pump up everything from volleyballs to car tires. And it's the size of a shoebox.

Everything you might need is included, snapping into custom clips to keep it all organized. Nozzle adaptors include the inflator needle for balls, a brass coupler for bikes and a couple of tapered nozzles for air mattresses and beach balls. The high-volume and high-pressure hoses both tuck in tight.

Some people might complain that the hoses and the 120V AC cord are too short, but this keeps the unit lighter. Plug it into a long extension cord, and problem solved. The 120V DC vehicle connector is long enough that you can reach all four wheels.

Set the PSI for inflating the car tire and walk away. It's a small compressor, so don't expect tire-shop speed. It will stop when it reaches the desired pressure.

The only thing missing is the 20V Max Lithium Ion Battery. The Black & Decker power and lawn tools use the same battery, so just steal one from your drill or leaf blower.

