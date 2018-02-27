Protect your car – and your clothes – with these cargo liners

WeatherTech Cargo Liner and Bumper Protector

Available at: www.weathertech.ca

Price: $180-$250

Story continues below advertisement

Sometimes it's about protecting the car, and other times, it's about protecting your clothes. This time, WeatherTech has created a device to do both.

These WeatherTech cargo liners offer exception protection for your car. By using TPE (thermoplastic elastomers), the custom-molded liners take advantage of the properties of both rubber and plastic. They are flexible and wear-resistant. The raised lip is perfect for keeping snow, spills, grease, dirt and dog hair off the interior.

Ordering from the website ensures you get a liner specifically designed for your trunk, or the cargo space in your SUV or hatchback.

To protect your car's bumper as well as your clothes, consider the bumper protector that snaps to the cargo liner. WeatherTech says it's purpose is to protect your bumper from dings and scratches when loading items or pets into the vehicle, but for a smaller driver, it's a treat to be able to reach into cargo space without getting road salt and grime all over your pants. The thick vinyl bumper protector stays tightly rolled when not in use. Pull it from the Velcro strap and it drapes either 75 or 100 centimetres down to cover the bumper.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.