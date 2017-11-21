RapidFix UV works like magic on minor repairs

RapidFix Liquid Plastic Adhesive with UV Light
If saying "abracadabra" makes you think its magic, go ahead. The RapidFix system of mending small breaks includes a flashlight emitting UV light – making your repair a bit of a magic show.
We tested RapidFix UV on a few things around the garage. Broken cup handles, broken tail lights and the frazzled charging cable for a smartphone were lined up. There were some instant failures and instant successes. If we'd read the directions properly, the failures would have been avoided. The glue depends on the UV flashlight to harden. Glue between the mug handle and the mug couldn't set.
Butt the pieces together, put a bead of glue on the surface along the seam, then shine the UV flashlight along the glowing adhesive. The seams fixing the tail light, the rip in the faux-leather arm rest and the smartphone cable were perfect.
The adhesive flows cleanly and the cap stays tight while in storage. And because the adhesion only works when exposed to the UV light, the nozzle doesn't get glued to the cap. When you run out of glue, save money by purchasing the RapidFix UV refill without the fancy flashlight.
