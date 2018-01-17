Should I put summer tires back on for a road trip to Arizona?

I am planning to drive to Arizona from Guelph, Ont., in mid-January, returning in mid-April. Average lows in Phoenix in this period range from 8 C to 16 C, while average highs range from 22 C to 30 C. Should I have the summer tires reinstalled before I go?– Deborah

I have survived the drive down south multiple times over the years with the kids' bathroom breaks being the least unpredictable aspect of the trip.

Historically, snow tires of 20 years ago did not fare well from the heat generated by an extended drive and stay in a warmer climate.

Story continues below advertisement

However, improvements in tire compounds have resulted in a winter tire that is capable of withstanding a bit of abuse.

In this situation, a conservative driving style will be beneficial for the tire, as will adjusting the tire pressures once you enter each climate zone.

It will wear slightly quicker than its all-season counterpart, thus it should not be considered as a permanent year-round solution.

While your drive back will be a little more relaxed, the departure weather may be dicey.

Personally, I err on the side of caution and have always kept my winter tires installed; the additional tire wear has been negligible.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.