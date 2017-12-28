Should I trade in my VW Golf?

I am faced with the decision to trade in, buy back or have emissions modification under the VW diesel class-action lawsuit. I have a 2011 Golf TDI manual with 42,000 kilometres. I love my car and this decision is difficult. I am not a frequent driver, as you can tell by the mileage, but I do drive north a couple of times a year. I love the feel of driving my manual Golf and it has pep when needed on the highway. Will an exhaust modification ruin the drive and/or mileage? As a retired person I wasn't counting on paying for a new car just yet, even with the compensation. Would you suggest exhaust fix or trade it in? – Karyn

The Volkswagen/Audi 2.0-litre TDI settlement program offers several options for Canadian owners: a complete vehicle buy-back, a trade-in or emission-related modifications (all three options may also include a cash settlement). Extended warranties are also included with the modifications.

Affected owners have to look at their individual needs and try to determine whether the emissions modification will alter their driving habits. Speaking with a couple of my customers who opted to keep their vehicles, they said so far they have been satisfied with their driving experience after the modifications. As a retiree, I assume your needs are that of reliability. I doubt that you will notice any significant difference in the way the car drives or fuel economy. In your case, I would keep the car.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.

