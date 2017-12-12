Stanley FatMax tool set will help you stay organized

Stanley FatMax 275-piece Mechanics Tool Set

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $699.99, but buy it on sale for $199.99

Story continues below advertisement

The tool box is a disaster. You've dug through the random, unsorted mess, but it's not there. Whoever used the half-inch ratchet with the extender and the 9/16 socket didn't put it back. Or, maybe it's in the blue tool box up at the lake. Either way, you are under the hood without the tools you need to complete the task. Maybe it's time to get organized?

Stanley has created the kit you need. The FatMax 275-piece Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set comes in trays with designated spaces for each tool. Yes, trays are nothing new, but if your tool box is jumbled, it's time to treat yourself. The pieces have to snap back into their spots – proving they are ready for the next job.

The set features sleek gunmetal chrome plating for rust and corrosion resistance on all the pieces in both imperial and metric. It comes with a wide variety of combination wrenches, sockets, bits and accessories selected with the mechanic in mind. The array of extensions and the dual-pawl mechanism on ratchets will have you reaching to the darkest, most inconvenient, corner of the engine with confidence.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.