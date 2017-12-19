 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Text-blocking iPhone feature helps you keep your eyes on the road

GADGETS

Text-blocking iPhone feature helps you keep your eyes on the road

While the ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature is activated, the phone either senses via Bluetooth that you’re driving or uses the accelerometer to block incoming texts.

joanne elves/the globe and mail

JOANNE ELVES
Special to The Globe and Mail

Do Not Disturb While Driving by Apple

Available at: iPhone upgrade to iOS 11

Price: Free

Story continues below advertisement

Every day in the United States, nine people are killed and more than 1,000 injured due to car accidents involving a distracted driver. One form of distracted driving is visual – taking your eyes off the road. Obviously that little ping notifying you when a text comes into your phone is distracting, and there's a temptation to check it out. Bluetooth technology has made calls less distracting but we still need to avoid those sight-stealing texts.

The latest iOS update on iPhones has a free feature to flip on and forget about. While the "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature is activated, the phone either senses via Bluetooth that you're driving or uses the accelerometer to block incoming texts.

Tap to turn the feature on for the duration of the ride. It will automatically resume the next time you drive. Set the "auto-reply" to send an automatic reply to let texters know you are driving. If the word "urgent" is in the text, it will go through. When you are done driving, the texts ping as usual.

Parents can set the "Do Not Disturb" on our young drivers' iPhones and block changes under the password protected restrictions tab. Maybe we should have them do the same to our phones, too.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Globe Drive: New Ghibli a more attainable Maserati
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.