The Load Lugger Bed Bag keeps your gear dry and secure

Load Lugger Bed Bag

Available at: theloadlugger.com

Price: U.S.$419-$439

Story continues below advertisement

Has this ever happened to you? You are merrily driving down the highway with all your ski gear, luggage, coolers or tools tucked under the tonneau cover when a cross-wind picks up.

Suddenly, you see a flicker in the rear-view mirror. It's the corner of the cover, lifting with the wind. Before you can stop, the cover is ripping and sailing into Saskatchewan. For the rest of the journey, the wet luggage and tools are brought into the truck cab.

The Load Lugger Bed Bag is a relatively new product. The bag is made of tough, waterproof, 18-ounce PVC-coated vinyl (the same material used by tractor trailer haulers).

All you need to do is clip it to the anchors in the truck bed, load your gear and zip it shut. The seams over the zippers protect against the weather.

If the load is light, consider a few tie-downs to stop the flapping. For security, the zipper pulls allow for a lock to loop through. For the anchors, you'll need to purchase an extra locking device.

When it's not in use, fold it into the storage bag and tuck it under the rear seat to leave the tonneau available for big items that won't float with the wind.