The Concept

The Orion is a sub-orbital electric aircraft equipped with an air-breathing magneto-plasma jet propulsion engine that could go from the tarmac to an altitude of 24,000 metres and cruise at about 800 km/h.

It would bring passengers to the edge of black space with stunning views from its ultra-wide panoramic windows. Its new plasma pulse detonation engine could become the standard of this nascent industry.

The Background

It’s obvious that sub-orbital jets will become in demand as Earth’s population and wealth continues to rise. There’s already a lot of demand for jets capable of reaching this kind of altitude, but one major barrier has been the engine’s performance and overall costs. The Orion concept is all about introducing a new type of propulsion (plasma jet) and seeing how it could benefit various industries.

How It Works

The Orion would take off from a conventional airport runway using a multi-array of 1,000 magneto-plasma flux compression thrusters, each with a jet-focused nozzle.

The electric 3.2 megawatt powerpack system would be composed of four 800 kW new-generation aircraft fuel cell systems.

The next generation of supersonic and hypersonic Orions could use compact plasma fusion reactors . These power packs would generate between 50-100 MW and would become the most environmentally friendly power units on the planet.

At sea level, the exhaust speed of the thrusters would be in the range of 1,000 metres/second. At higher altitudes, the plasma exhaust speed would reach values of 5-50 km/second. So the final effect is similar to a rocket nozzle. The core of this idea lies in a new ignition method for high-thrust plasma engines.

What It’s Used For

The Orion would be developed to carry at least 30 people anywhere in sub-orbital space to view the stars or carry out scientific research experiments. Future supersonic and hypersonic derivatives with more distributed trailing-edge plasma propulsion could even be used as single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) vehicles or aerospace planes as the magneto-plasma thrusters can be fed by gases such as argon, and thus they would also operate in deep space.

The Collaborators

The new plasma jet engine concept was invented by IB Goeksel Electrofluidsystems and published in the Journal of Physics in April. The first breakthrough was announced on Dece. 13, 2015.

The Designer

The Orion concept was developed in collaboration with Ashish Thulkar, an industrial designer from Bangalore, India. Ashish graduated with a master’s degree in design from the Indian Institute of Science in 2014. He currently works as a freelance vehicle designer in India. He also created the Drone Tower concept and the Tridika people mover.

