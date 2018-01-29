This folding booster seat can fit into a backpack

mifold Grab-and-Go Booster Seat

Available at: Canadian Tire, mifold.ca, Westcoast Kids

Price: $79.99

What if grandma is picking the kids up from school but her car doesn't have a booster seat? The mifold Grab-And-Go Booster is the perfect seat that can be slipped into a backpack. It's also perfect for a taxi, Uber, or for everyday use.

Traditional booster seats elevate the child so the shoulder seat belt can fit across the body properly. The skinny mifold is placed on the seat, flips open and lays flat on the back of the seat. It has expandable lap belt slots to hold the belt across the lap of the child properly. A strap from the back of the mifold extends up to hold the shoulder belt at the proper height. As the child grows, the shoulder adjustment clip moves, and the lap belt slots widen for comfort. From a kid's perspective, it doesn't look like a booster seat.

The seat cushion can be easily cleaned with mild soapy water. When you are not using it, fold it up to store perfectly in a glove box.

