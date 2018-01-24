This telescoping snow brush makes clearing the windshield easy

Garant Telescopic Scratch Free 52-inch Snow Brush

Available at: Canadian Tire, other lengths available at Lowe's.

Price: $27.99

After a big dump of powder, skiers squeal with glee. But those heading to the office cringe at the thought of cleaning the car. Most snow brushes aren't long enough to reach across a vehicle, but Garant, a Quebec-based company, has introduced a snow brush to wipe away your woes.

The Garant Telescopic Scratch Free Snow Brush can be big. With the push of a button, the sturdy telescopic arm extends 132 centimetres (52 inches) – enough to reach across a truck to clear the snow. Push the other button on the pivoting head and it changes angles from a broom to a brush. The head does not consist of the usual bristles that drag snow into the vehicle when you're done. Instead, it's a thick paddle of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam (think pool-noodle foam) that leaves the snow outside and won't scratch the paint.

It removes snow very well and can also be used like a squeegee to drag snow off windows. The plastic scraper on the other end is two-headed; one for grinding away thick ice and the other for the usual ice layer. But right off the shelf, the scraper edge is rough and leaves a trail of missed ice. For how well it removes the snowdrifts, though, it's a keeper.

