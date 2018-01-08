This universal remote can pair with most garage door openers

Chamberlain Clicker Universal Garage Door Visor Remote

Available at: Lowes, Rona, Home Depot, Canadian Tire

Price: $42.99

After a few decades of daily use, almost any gadget will finally give up and call it a day. So it shouldn't be a surprise if your garage door visor remote packs it in. Problems arise, however, if the ancient garage door opener that's still working very nicely was a Sears product. Finding a remote to match the opener could be impossible.

Chamberlain feels our pain and is rescuing many of us stuck on the driveway. The Clicker Universal Garage Door Remotes are easy to program for door openers manufactured after 1993 that utilize photoelectric sensors. Flip the cover on the door opener and push the learn button, then press the programing button on the remote. There are two buttons on this remote to operate two doors. Pick one and push it few times until the opener responds.

Ta-da! New garage door opener. Repeat the process on the second button for the other door or the gate to your community.

The cool part is it comes in three shades: pink, blue or Henry Ford black. Instead of leaving it visible on the windshield visor, consider clipping it to the door pocket or inside the console to reduce the threat of a break-in of your car and garage.

