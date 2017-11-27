Three questions about winter-tire sizing as the slippery season hits

This time of year always brings questions about winter-tire sizing. Some samples:

1) I bought winter tires for a Honda Fit last year, but now I have a new Honda Civic LX four-door sedan; can I use the tires on this car? – Kathy

You haven't indicated what year/model your Fit was, Kathy, but I'll assume a common late-2000s Honda Fit tire size of P175/65R16. Your new car uses P215/55R16. The Civic's overall tire diameter is 642 mm and the Fit's is 609 mm. This 33-mm difference is well above the 3 per cent permitted variance allowed, unfortunately making the Honda Fit's tires not usable on your Civic.

2) My question is regarding downsizing from 19 inches on my Acura 2014 RLX to 18-inch rims and snow tires. – Tom

You certainly can. Your model RLX features P245/40R19 tires and the base-model sibling uses P245/45R18. There should be plenty of 18-inch steel rims and a wide variety of attractive aluminum products available for that application in the aftermarket or from your local Acura dealer.

3) I'm looking to downsize my tires for winter. I have 205/50R16 all-seasons. What size can I go down to for winters? – Linda

While it is unlikely that there will be a problem, be sure to first check that your vehicle can accommodate a 15-inch rim. The closest size would be a P195/60R15.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.

