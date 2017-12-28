TrackMat work pad is a great knee saver in the garage

TrackMat Work Mat by BedRug

Available at: Amazon.ca, Parts Source, Lordco, Auto Accessory stores

Price: $49

Working on the car can be hard on the knees or your backside. BedRug, the aftermarket bed-liner manufacturer has come up with a solution, a pad that is handy to store and surprisingly comfortable to use.

The TrackMat is constructed with 100 per cent polypropylene fibres and covered in a plush layer of the same material. It's actually the same material life jackets are made from so it will not absorb liquids, get mouldy or form mildew. It is stain, oil and chemical resistant so just use a pressure washer or a hose to force wet stains away, or tap it on its end to scare off any dry debris.

The mat is 122 centimetres long by 61 cm wide, folds in half for storage and has a handy carrying handle. It's comprised of two-cm thick closed-cell foam, making it cushy for your knees. Laying on this instead of the cold concrete or dirt at the side of the road makes fixing the car from the bottom up a little more comfortable.

Toss it in the trunk or leave it in the garage. When spring comes along it will be perfect for kneeling in the garden too.

