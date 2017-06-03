My 2007 Honda Civic makes a grinding noise when accelerating and idling. There’s a manual transmission, and when my foot is off the clutch, the noise goes away. My neighbour thinks it needs a throw-out bearing. What do you think? -- Adrian

As you release the clutch, you also disengage the throw-out bearing, therefore it cannot be the source of your noise.

Because of its position closest to the engine, the transmission’s input shaft bearing takes the brunt of all the rotational forces from the engine, giving it a shorter lifespan relative to the others.

When a minor transmission oil leak occurs, the fluid level drops and starves this one bearing, especially when travelling around a corner. As the leak continues, the bearing becomes exposed more often, causing it to to run dry and fail.

This repair can be costly, as the transmission has to be removed and disassembled. Rebuilders will strongly suggest a complete rebuild in order to offer their warranties, which is the textbook way to perform this service.

However it is also possible to replace this single bearing and the adjacent seal along with a clutch. If someone in your area is confident with this limited repair, you can save some dollars and not get the full rebuild. Otherwise, you may indeed have to go to a transmission shop.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area

