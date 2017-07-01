I have a 2002 Acura RSX. A year ago I had all four rebuilt calipers, pads and rotors done at my local shop. Since then, I have had my front pads replaced twice, once under warranty as one of the new calipers seized. They then replaced the other caliper and brake pads again. A month goes by and now my rear brakes need to be replaced. This is very costly and I still have the same problem. -- David

A failing brake caliper may seize suddenly, causing the brakes to drag and may occasionally ruin brand new brake components. The practice of selling all four calipers as a complete brake refresh is in error, in my opinion. I’d want to keep as many of the original Acura pieces on your vehicle for as long as possible. My reasoning for this presents itself in your regrettable situation.

If we assume that there were no pre-existing brake issues, then the frequency of failure cannot be a coincidence. Perhaps an install error occurred that has not made itself apparent yet, or there was a catalog application error. The problem may go as far back as the rebuild factory. The vehicle’s original calipers would have been sent back for rebuild a year ago, leaving you with no last known good point to return to. No decent shop would continue to charge you; they should be getting their supplier’s sales representative involved with their technical assistance team to help rectify this issue. If no other explanations can be found, then I usually suggest replacing the calipers with original Acura units, but that can be cost-prohibitive.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area

