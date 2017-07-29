I own a 2009 Acura RDX with 100,000 km. The dealer informed me that the pads were down to less than 2mm and should be replaced. They wouldn't just change the pads and required replacement of the rotors as well. Why? There was no wear on the rotors as we hadn't worn through the pads. Why not just replace the pads? Is this a money grab? – Rob

All dealers and professional repair shops are keen to maintain high customer satisfaction levels.

Noisy brakes distress most drivers. Turning up the radio only appeases the senses for so long, making for upset customers if a brake job was completed within the last year.

If the vehicle in question had half its current kilometers, there is a stronger chance that the rotors may have been resurfaced and reused. But the best answer I can give -- without knowing the actual remaining rotor thickness and the amount of rust, scoring and grooving on the rotor -- is that the technician saw something that caused concern.

They do not want a to take any chances when it comes to your family’s safety and certainly do not want a brake job brought back because of noise-related issues.

Most shops will err on the side of caution and recommend rotors and pads be replaced together. However, if you chose to have only the brake pads replaced at another shop, then you will also typically forfeit the ability to have unwanted noises dealt with for free.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area.

