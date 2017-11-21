Will my sealed transmission hold up to 100,000 kilometres of driving per year?

According to the owner's manual and the Lexus dealer, my 2015 LS 460L has a sealed transmission which will never require service or a fluid/filter change. I typically drive 100,000 highway kilometres per year and hope to keep it for five years. Are the experts to be believed? – Cam

The days of a single transmission fluid being employed in multiple brands are gone, as most manufacturers now use high-spec fluids that are brand and model-specific. Sealing the transmission limits contamination of foreign debris and curbs incorrect fluid top-ups by the do-it-yourselfers.

The Toyota World Standard (WS) fluid is considered a lifetime fluid when used under normal driving conditions. But your driving habits are not typical, placing your maintenance needs in the "severe" category.

Story continues below advertisement

Walk into any transmission repair shop and you will see transmissions from all brands with lifetime fluids being rebuilt well before the end of the vehicle's usable life.

Mike Arbeau of Precise Transmission in Mississauga, Ont., says he generally recommends 100,000 kilometres as the maximum for any vehicle and any driving condition. Warranty coverage ends for most vehicle owners at 100,000 kilometres. So if auto manufacturers really believed in their lifetime fluids, they would increase the warranty on their products to reflect that belief.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.