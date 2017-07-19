Mercedes-Benz unveils its first pickup, but it’s not coming to Canada Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Globe and Mail | Jul. 19 2017 Show Description The new X-Class premium pickup from Mercedes-Benz is the automaker’s first entry into the midsize truck market. But the model isn’t destined for North America, instead heading to showrooms in Europe, Latin America, South Africa and Australia. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print