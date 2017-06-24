The retailing giant Amazon dominated headlines for its disruptive acquisition of grocery chain Whole Foods Market, but it also created significant buzz in the automotive industry as details of its plans to begin selling cars online were leaked by German trade magazine Automobilwoche. Amazon has reportedly been aggressively building out a team of auto industry specialists in Europe with plans to launch online car sales in Britain.

While e-commerce has become entrenched in nearly every other major retail sector, most auto maker and dealership websites are still largely glorified brochures. They capture leads and force customers to book an in-person dealership appointment in order to purchase or lease. Auto makers are beginning to adapt to consumer demands, and Canada has been home to advanced examples of digital automotive retailing and e-commerce in recent months.

In the meantime, we've featured some of our favourite new vehicle offers this week below.

2017 Nissan Rogue 2.5 SL CVT 4WD

Nissan

The 2017 Nissan Rogue is equipped with a 2.5-litre DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine that outputs 170-horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque. The Rogue has an Xtronic continuously variable transmission that is available with front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains. Safety technologies available on the SL trim include forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent cruise control. Other standard features include flex seating which makes it easier to get into the third row, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights and tail lights.



MSRP: $36,298

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $35,733

Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $720 which includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $497 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Infiniti Q60 Coupe 3.0t All Wheel Drive

Infiniti

The 2017 Infiniti Q60 has an Intelligent all-wheel drive that is available with three engine variants: a 208-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder, a 300-hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V-6 and a 400-hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V-6. The Q60’s electronically controlled seven-speed automatic transmission has adaptive shift control which uses a learning algorithm to sense driving styles and adjust automatic shifting accordingly. The sports coupe’s exterior is designed with comprehensive airflow management for a low drag coefficient, zero-lift front and rear aerodynamics and features 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior includes Infiniti’s dual display system, power sliding/tilting moonroof, rear-view monitor and available semi-aniline premium leather appointed seating.



MSRP: $52,990

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (as compared with $2,500 in April)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,135

Cash purchase price before tax: $50,625

Finance for 60 months at 1.29-per-cent interest for $1,024 which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in April) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49-per-cent interest for $743 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4x4 SuperCrew

Ford

The 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch comes standard with a sequential multiport electronically injected 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V-8 engine that outputs 385-hp, 387 lb.-ft. of torque and has a towing capability of 8,900 lbs. It has an electronic six-speed automatic transmission, sits on 18-inch machined-aluminum wheels with silver-painted logo ornaments. It comes standard with running boards, power mirrors and quad-beam LED headlamps. The Super Crew sized cab interior is highlighted by leather-trimmed bucket seats, wood trims accents, colour coordinated carpet and also includes an eight-inch infotainment screen with SYNC Connect.



MSRP: $67,099

Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,250 (including $750 applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $3,700

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

Cash purchase price before tax: $56,989

Finance for 72 months at zero-per-cent interest for $955 which includes $4,500 in total manufacturer incentives (including $750 applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $895 a month including tax, which includes $4,500 in total manufacturer incentives (including $750 applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 BMW 340i Sedan

BMW

The BMW 3 Series is the best-selling BMW series of all time. The powerful 340i model features a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 320-hp and 330 lb.-ft of torque to achieve acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The sports sedan is available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard safety features include four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, forward sensing collision mitigation and eight airbags. BMW technologies balance power with efficiency and include automatic start/stop function, brake energy regeneration, electric power steering and optimum shift indicator.



MSRP: $52,750

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared with zero in April)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,385

Cash purchase price before tax: $50,635

Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $976 which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in April) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $759 a month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

