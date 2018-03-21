Big incentives on soon-to-be-redesigned models

Auto show season is always a key platform for auto makers to showcase their latest innovations and unveil new models and redesigns. Recent shows in Montreal, Toronto, Quebec City and Calgary have not disappointed in this regard.

SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks have been the centre of attention so far this year with the debuts of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the Hyundai Kona and the Volvo XC40 compact crossovers, the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger compact pickup truck after an eight-year hiatus, and the launch of notable redesigns including the Ram 1500, the Ford Edge and the Chevrolet Silverado.

While all these new 2019 models will offer consumers upgraded technology and refreshed looks, most won't make their way to dealerships until the latter half of the year. However, many of their existing 2018 counterparts carry attractive incentives, making it an ideal time for consumers looking for outsized savings.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on soon-to-be redesigned vehicles. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Kia Sorento EX Turbo All-wheel Drive

2019 Kia Sorento. kia

The 2019 Kia Sorento will feature an enhanced interior with an upgraded navigation system; a larger, seven-inch standard infotainment display; an available 630-watt, 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with QuantumLogic surround-sound technology; and a more aggressive exterior with new headlight, fog light and bumper designs.

In the meantime, the 2018 Kia Sorento EX Turbo is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine outputting 240 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard equipment on the EX trim includes a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a seven-inch in-cluster multi-information display, push-button ignition, leather seating surfaces with heated front seats and a heated, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. Safety features on the EX trim also include rear-parking sensors, a rearview camera, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection and electronic vehicle stability control.

MSRP: $35,995

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared with $3,000 in January)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

Cash purchase price before tax: $33,920

Finance for 84 months at zero-per-cent interest for $487 a month including tax, which includes a $1,250 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $750 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $557 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Ford Edge SEL All-wheel Drive

2018 Ford Edge. Ford

The all-new 2019 Ford Edge will come standard with a more intricate grille and redesigned bi-LED headlamps and tail lamps. A notable available safety feature on the 2019 model is evasive steering assist, which uses radar sensors to help navigate around other vehicles when trying to avoid a collision. The interior on the 2019 Edge will also feature a rotary gear shift dial, an available wireless charging pad and an available 12-speaker premium audio system.

In the meantime, the 2018 Ford Edge delivers 245 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre twin-scroll turbocharged engine. It features an available eight-inch infotainment system; dual-zone climate control; a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel; heated front seats; automatic, bi-functional, projector-beam halogen headlights; a reverse-sensing system with a rearview camera; and a tire-pressure-monitoring system.

MSRP: $38,299

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared with $750 in February)

Ford SUV Leadership Bonus: $1,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

Cash purchase price before tax: $36,844

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $694 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with 0.99 per cent and $750 in February), a $1,000 after-tax Ford SUV Leadership Bonus, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.49-per-cent interest for $492 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with 1.49 per cent and $750 in February), a $1,000 after-tax Ford SUV Leadership Bonus, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Ram 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4 5'7" box

2019 Ram 1500. FCA US LLC

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 boasts a number of updates from an exterior redesign to new interior features and powertrain upgrades. In lieu of its large, iconic crosshair grille, its front fascia will now feature a sleeker trapezoidal grille with more angular headlights. Interior features available include a 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen display with split-screen functionality, a 900-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and premium finish materials such as wood, leather and metal. However, its most notable feature is its available eTorque mild hybrid system, which employs a 48-volt battery pack to provide up to 130 additional lb.-ft. of torque to its legendary 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 engine, and brake-regeneration capability for additional fuel efficiency.

In the meantime, the 2018 Ram 1500 is available with two gasoline engine variants – a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 that outputs 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque or a 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 that produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque. The SLT trim features a five-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment display with Bluetooth connectivity, an available front– and rear-park-assist system with a backup camera, an available seven-inch in-cluster multi-information display, automatic headlamps, cruise control and a tire-pressure-monitoring system.

MSRP: $49,270

Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,750

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

Cash purchase price before tax: $41,555

Finance for 60 months at 4.49-per-cent interest for $875 a month including tax, which includes a $7,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $600 a month including tax, which includes a $7,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT 4WD Crew Cab Short box

2018 Chevrolet Silverado. Chevrolet

In celebration of 100 years since the first Chevrolet trucks hit the road, the newly redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado swaps out its classic hard edges for sleeker headlights and a more aerodynamic exterior that helps improve fuel efficiency, while also retaining Chevrolet's signature split motif across its front fascia. It will also feature a larger, lighter cargo bed along with a roomier passenger cabin for added comfort.

In the meantime, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado comes standard with a 4.3-litre, EcoTec3 V- engine that is capable of producing 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque. Its highlights include an eight-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM capability and a high-definition radio; a six-speaker audio system; a 4.2-inch multi-information display; a rearview camera; a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel; a tire-pressure-monitoring system; and available remote ignition. Its exterior features projector-beam HID headlights with LED signature lighting.

MSRP: $46,755

Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,100 (as compared with $3,600 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,403

Cash purchase price before tax: $39,557

Finance for 72 months at zero-per-cent interest for $646 a month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $4,500 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (as compared with 2.5 per cent in February) for $568 a month including tax, which includes a $4,450 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai