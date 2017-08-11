Aside from the new-car smell, one of the most compelling arguments for buying a brand-new vehicle is the peace of mind that comes with a manufacturer warranty. While new vehicle quality has improved dramatically across the board in recent decades and is currently at an all-time high according to industry barometers such as J.D. Power’s annual Initial Quality Study, there are some auto makers that go the extra mile to stand behind their products.

New vehicle warranties can vary significantly between auto makers, but the three most common types include the comprehensive warranty, powertrain warranty and corrosion warranty. The comprehensive warranty covers almost every component of a new vehicle against defects. The powertrain warranty protects against major engine, transmission and drivetrain failures, which can be extremely costly. The corrosion warranty protects against rust damage and is particularly useful in consideration of our Canadian climate. Each warranty type is typically subject to different term limits that are often measured in either years or kilometres driven, whichever comes first.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week from auto makers offering some of Canada's best warranties.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC 6AT

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander. Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi usually includes a standard five-year/100,000-kilometre comprehensive warranty on nearly all of its new vehicle models. However, until the end of August, new Mitsubishi owners will be eligible to receive a complimentary upgrade to a 10-year/160,000-kilometre comprehensive warranty along with complimentary roadside assistance for the same period. This is on top of the standard 10-year/160,000-kilometre powertrain warranty already offered by Mitsubishi.

The 2017 Outlander SE AWC is equipped with a 3.0-litre V-6 engine that delivers 224 horsepower and 215 lb-ft of torque. Standard features on the SE trim include a six-speed Sportronic automatic transmission with idle neutral logic and paddle shifters with Mitsubishi’s AWC (All Wheel Control) powertrain. The GT trim also features a forward collision mitigation system supported by laser and camera technology to detect an impending collision as well as blindspot and lane-departure warning systems.

MSRP: $31,998

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,200

Estimated dealer discount: $1,400

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

Cash purchase price before tax: $30,238

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $611 and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $430 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Mazda Mazda3 GT 6AT

2017 Mazda Mazda3. Mazda

Mazda is the only auto maker in Canada that offers unlimited kilometre comprehensive and powertrain warranties, allowing drivers to cover as much distance as they like over the warranty period of three years for comprehensive and five years for powertrain. Roadside assistance is also provided during the comprehensive warranty period.

The current generation of the Mazda3 was chosen as Best New Small Car by the Automobile Journalists of Canada when it was first launched in 2014. The 2017 Mazda3 was restyled with a new grille and headlamp design. Standard features on the GT trim include advanced blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights/taillights and dual-zone automatic climate controls. The Mazda3 GT is powered by a SkyActiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine delivering 184 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: $24,000

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared with $1,000 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835

Cash purchase price before tax: $23,335

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $451, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $600 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $333 a month including tax, which includes a $850 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited

2017 Hyundai Sonata. Hyundai

Hyundai offers a standard five-year/100,000-kilometre comprehensive and powertrain warranty on nearly all of its new vehicle models. Roadside assistance is also provided during this period.

The Hyundai Sonata received a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2017. This mid-sized sedan comes standard with a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. The Limited trim features Bi-Xenon HID headlights, LED daytime running lights and leather seating surfaces. Technology features include an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment display, 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, nine-speaker Infinity audio system and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability. Safety features include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and a lane-departure warning system.

MSRP: $34,649

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (as compared with $2,333 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,200

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,945

Cash purchase price before tax: $32,394

Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $626, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $2,333 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $607 a month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $2,333 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Kia Sorento EX Turbo All Wheel Drive

2017 Kia Sorento. GREG JAREM

Kia offers a standard five-year/100,000-kilometre comprehensive and powertrain warranty on nearly all of its new vehicle models. Roadside assistance is also provided during this period. Unsurprisingly, Kia was the highest-ranked brand and the Sorento was the highest-ranked mid-sized SUV in J.D. Power’s 2017 Initial Quality Study.



The 2017 Kia Sorento EX Turbo is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers 240 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Standard features across most trims include a seven-inch infotainment system, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats and a drive-mode selector to choose between eco, normal and sport modes. The EX and SX trims also feature a seven-inch LCD instrument cluster. All-wheel-drive models employ Kia’s Dynamax system, which uses sensors to monitor road conditions and driving scenarios to distribute power and torque across the vehicle.

MSRP: $35,995

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (as compared to $3,500 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,880

Cash purchase price before tax: $32,875

Finance for 84 months at zero-per-cent interest for $476 which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 6.79-per-cent interest for $587 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.