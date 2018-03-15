Ford pledges to revamp and add to aging product line by 2020

Ford is planning to revamp three-quarters of its models in the next two years to update one of the oldest model lineups in the industry and fight sagging U.S. market share.

Much of the emphasis will be on refreshing or revamping the entire lineup of SUVs while adding gas-electric hybrid powertrains, two new off-road SUVs and two new trucks.

It's part of the larger plan to prepare the company for the future by cutting costs, increasing the number of common parts and feeding a long-starved product lineup.

Ford's aging lineup has had trouble appealing to U.S. customers. In the past five years its U.S. market share has fallen over 2 percentage points to 14.4 per cent so far this year.

A lineup of Ford vehicles at the auto maker’s product development centre in Dearborn, Mich., on March 15, 2018. Joe White/REUTERS

A Ford worker inspects paint work on the body of an Expedition SUV at a plant in Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 9, 2018. Nick Carey/REUTERS

A 2018 Ford F-150 ‘King Ranch’ pickup truck is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Jan. 10, 2017. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

