Ford pledges to revamp and add to aging product line by 2020
Much of the emphasis will be on refreshing the entire lineup of SUVs
Ford is planning to revamp three-quarters of its models in the next two years to update one of the oldest model lineups in the industry and fight sagging U.S. market share.
Much of the emphasis will be on refreshing or revamping the entire lineup of SUVs while adding gas-electric hybrid powertrains, two new off-road SUVs and two new trucks.
It's part of the larger plan to prepare the company for the future by cutting costs, increasing the number of common parts and feeding a long-starved product lineup.
Ford's aging lineup has had trouble appealing to U.S. customers. In the past five years its U.S. market share has fallen over 2 percentage points to 14.4 per cent so far this year.
