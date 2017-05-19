Four luxury SUVs that won’t break the bank

Sport utility vehicles have been one of the fastest-growing vehicle segments in recent history. Their ability to combine versatility, comfort and performance makes them the perfect vehicle for nearly every scenario and buyers have flocked to them. Nearly all auto makers have taken advantage of this trend and adapted their model lineups to cater to buyers. Even Bentley now has an SUV called the Bentayga.

The dominance of SUVs is particularly evident in the luxury segment, an area of rapid growth. In fact, seven of the top-10 bestselling luxury vehicles in 2017 are SUVs. Here are the bestselling luxury models with units sold and year-over-year growth:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class – 3,871 (+50%) Audi Q5 – 3,079 (+28%) Lexus RX – 2,836 (+16%) Audi A4 – 2,233 (+51%) Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class – 2,229 (+78%) Acura RDX – 2,220 (+1%) BMW X3 – 2,152 (+27%) Lexus NX – 2,141 (+20%) BMW 3 Series – 2,117 (+6%) BMW X5 – 2,072 (+3%)

With significant incentives and attractive finance and lease rates on many of these models, luxury may be more affordable than you think. We’ve featured our favourite offers this week below, but if you don’t find one that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Lexus RX 450h 4WD

2017 Lexus RX 450h. Lexus

The 2017 Lexus RX 450h puts out an impressive 308 horsepower from its advanced electric motor working in seamless combination with a 3.5-litre V6 engine with Atkinson-cycle timing. It also features standard all-wheel drive, Active Torque Control System, Vehicle Stability Control and customizable Sport, Eco and Normal drive modes. The exterior features 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, door handle lock/unlock touch sensors, aluminum roof rails, power moonroof and a roof-mounted spoiler. For convenience, the RX 450h features a Smart Key System, push-button start, power rear doors with jam protection and four 12-volt auxiliary power outlets. Plus, the interior comes standard with dual-zone automatic climate control and a 12-speaker Lexus Premium Audio system.

MSRP: $70,300

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (as compared to $1,500 in April; applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

Cash purchase price before tax: $66,985

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,411 per month including tax which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,044 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Audi Q5 TFSI Quattro Technik Tiptronic

2017 Audi Q5. Audi

Standard features on the 2017 Audi Q5 include a 2.0-litre I4 16-valve Direct Injection Turbocharged engine with the Audi Valvelift System capable of delivering 220 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. It also includes xenon headlights, aluminum roof rails, leather upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity and a dash-mounted Multi Media Interface. Safety features on the Q5 include stability/traction control, a highly comprehensive airbag system and technology features such as a rear-view camera, blind-spot warning and parking sensors. The Q5 also comes standard with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive transmission providing superior control in all conditions.

MSRP: $50,700

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

Cash purchase price before tax: $49,185

Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $949 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $696 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 BMW X3 xDrive 35i

2017 BMW X3. BMW

The 2017 BMW X3 comes standard with BMW’s innovative TwinPower Turbo technology in a redeveloped 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that can achieve 240 horsepower and 257 lb.-ft. of torque. This is controlled by an eight-speed Steptronic transmission that is designed with unusually fine increments between gears that help facilitate optimum power delivery at all speeds as well as high efficiency. The X3 also features performance-control technology that distributes engine and braking control to the individual wheels when turning, maximizing the traction on each of the wheels. Additional available convenience and comfort features include the Comfort Access System, hands-free trunk opening and optional leather heated seats.

MSRP: $52,100

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to $1,500 in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,385

Cash purchase price before tax: $50,485

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $998 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,500 in March) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (as compared to 2.9 per cent in March) for $726 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,500 in March) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Acura RDX Elite Package

2017 Acura RDX. Acura

The 2017 Acura RDX features a standard 3.5-litre 24-valve i-VTEC 6-cylinder engine that can deliver 279 horsepower and 252 lb.-ft. of torque. Other highlights include its Jewel Eye LED headlights and LED tail lamps, power tailgate, multiangle rear-view camera with guidelines and Smart Entry with push-button start capabilities. The interior includes a one-touch power moon roof with tilt feature and visor, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and two-position memory and the Acura 360-watt Premium Sound System with SiriusXM, MP3/Windows Media Audio capability, in-dash CD player and seven speakers. The RDX also includes AcuraWatch driver assist features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist system and forward-collision warning.

MSRP: $46,790

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $2,500 in April)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

Cash purchase price before tax: $43,975

Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $926 per month including tax which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in April) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $624 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

