Canadian new-car sales continued to set records in May, reaching an all-time high of approximately 217,000 units sold.

Low interest rates and big rebates from auto makers have fuelled an unprecedented boom in the auto industry and leasing in particular has seen a strong resurgence in recent years.

According to J.D. Power, leases accounted for 26 per cent of new-vehicle sales in the past 12 months as compared with 18 per cent in the same period three years ago. The rise in popularity is driven by lower monthly payments for consumers, with the average new-vehicle lease payment about $540 a month compared with $620 for finance purchases.

2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E All Wheel Drive Premier

2017 Volvo XC60. Volvo

The outgoing 2017 XC60 (the remodelled version will be sold in the fall) comes standard with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-charged direct injection engine that can put out 240 horsepower with 258 lb.-ft. of torque while achieving fuel efficiency of 7.8 litres/100 km on the highway. All-wheel drive, hill-descent control and hill-start assist help the XC60 navigate all types of terrain. Additionally, the XC60 features Dynamic Stability Traction Control, Advanced Stability Control and Roll Stability Control for help when the vehicle is at risk of rolling over. Other safety features include rear-door power child locks, auto-off rear fog light and Home Safe lighting, which temporarily provides lighting after leaving the vehicle for help getting the driver safely to their destination. Standard technology also includes a navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, multiple USB ports and audio controls on the steering wheel.

MSRP: $50,800

Manufacturer cash incentive: $9,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

Cash purchase price before tax: $42,955

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $733 a month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $905, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

2017 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 All Wheel Drive

2017 Infiniti Q50. Infiniti

The 2017 Q50 comes standard with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, which puts out 208 horsepower and achieves 8.4 litres/100 km highway mileage. It features Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode that includes Downshift Rev Matching. The luxurious four-door sedan sits on 17-inch split 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels and includes a power sliding tinted glass moon roof with dual power outside mirrors. The Q50’s interior offers Infiniti InTouch dual displays and RearView Monitor along with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control and heated steering wheel and seats. Additionally, the interior comes standard with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Sirius satellite radio, tilt and telescopic steering column and Infiniti’s Advanced Air Bag System.

MSRP: $52,600

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,135

Cash purchase price before tax: $48,985

Lease for 48 months at 1.59-per-cent interest for $759 a month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $0 in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $990, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $2,500 in April) and assumes zero down payment.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD Double Cab Standard Box

2017 Chevrolet Silverado. Chevrolet

Standard on the 2017 Silverado 1500 is a 4.3-litre EcoTec3 engine that can produce 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque that achieves a towing capacity of up to 3,447 kilograms. The cabin features triple-seal inlaid doors, dual density foam seating, the Chevrolet MyLink system for Bluetooth streaming of phone and audio, a wireless charging station built into the centre armrest and OnStar 4G LTE with available Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity. Safety features on the Silverado 1500 include six standard airbags, a high-strength steel safety cage, OnStar Automatic Crash Response and the available Enhanced Driver Alert package including Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert and IntelliBeam high-beam assist.



MSRP: $41,155

Manufacturer cash incentive: $9,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,350

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

Cash purchase price before tax: $32,145

Lease for 48 months at 1.5-per-cent interest for $444 a month including tax, which includes a $5,920 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $664, which includes a $6,420 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

2017 Audi A8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic

2017 Audi A8. Audi

The 2017 A8’s 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 TFSI engine with direct injection produces 450 horsepower and 444 lb.-ft. of torque allowing for 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 4.6 seconds. The A8’s interior features handcrafted Valetta leather upholstery, Alcantara door trim and genuine wood/piano black instrument panelling with aluminum accents. It comes standard with Audi’s MMI Navigation Plus System on two LCD monitors, Bose surround audio system and Audi Connect mobile hot-spot Internet access. The sporty exterior comes standard with 19-inch 15-spoke-design alloy wheels, express sliding and tilting sunroof and programmable projector beam LED headlights with all-weather function to reduce glare in wet or icy conditions. Eligible customers may also qualify for complimentary Audi Care prepaid service and maintenance for a limited time only.

MSRP: $104,600

Manufacturer cash incentive: $13,000

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

Cash purchase price before tax: $91,835

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (as compared with 2.9 per cent in April) for $1,584 a month including tax, which includes an $8,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $1,915, which includes an $8,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

