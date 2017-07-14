Record new vehicle sales mean big deals for customers

New vehicle sales in Canada have shown no signs of slowing down, even though headwinds have been forming in the United States, where volumes have declined for four straight months. Over one million new vehicles were sold in the first six months of 2017 and over 200,000 in June alone. Both milestones represent all-time records for the Canadian market. If these trends continue, 2017 will likely mark the eighth consecutive year of sales growth since the last trough reached during the great recession in 2009.

While numerous auto makers are experiencing significant growth, here are the top 10 major brands with the strongest showing in June, showing units sold and year-over-year growth:

Lexus – 2,374 (+36%) Volkswagen – 6,624 (+30%) Infiniti – 1,202 (+25%) Audi – 3,857 (+24%) Lincoln – 902 (+21%) Jaguar – 450 (+18%) Honda – 17,423 (+14%) Ford – 31,856 (+14%) Mercedes-Benz – 5,026 (+13%) Acura – 1,835 (+12%)

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week from the fastest-growing auto brands in Canada. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Quattro Progressiv S tronic

2017 Audi A4. Jim Fets

Sales volumes of the redesigned Audi A4 were up nearly 42 per cent year over year in the first six months of this year. The A4 is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that outputs 252 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque. The Progressiv trim comes standard with bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights and tail lights, 10-speaker sound system, multimedia interface with 8.3-inch display, smartphone interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and foot-activated trunk release.

MSRP: $47,000

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to $1,000 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,600

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,830

Cash purchase price before tax: $45,730

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $923, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $641 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Infiniti Q50 2.0T All Wheel Drive

2017 Infiniti Q50. Infiniti

The Q50 luxury sports sedan is Infiniti’s second-best-selling model. The Q50 2.0T all-wheel drive features a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine that delivers 208 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. It comes with dual zone automatic temperature control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, tinted glass moonroof and dual display system screens with 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower colour vehicle-information displays. All Q50 trims are equipped with an advanced air bag system that includes side-impact supplemental airbags mounted to the roof and front seat.

MSRP: $39,900

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,900

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,135

Cash purchase price before tax: $36,135

Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest (compared to 1.99 per cent in June) for $736, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.59-per-cent interest for $550 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Comfortline Tiptronic 4MOTION

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan. Volkswagen

The Tiguan is by far Volkswagen’s most popular SUV and its third-best-selling model overall. The Tiguan delivers 200 horsepower and 207 lb.-ft. of torque via its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive powertrain comes standard on the Comfortline trim or above. Additional features include automatic headlights with coming- and leaving-home function, dual zone climate control, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and panoramic sunroof. Standard multimedia technology on the Comfortline trim include App-Connect smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 6.33-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

MSRP: $33,998

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $2,750 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,150

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $31,283

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $627, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $750 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $484 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $750 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Lexus IS 300 All-Wheel Drive

2017 Lexus IS 300. Lexus

Sales volumes of the Lexus IS series were up by nearly 74 per cent year over year in June. The IS 300 luxury sports sedan is powered by a 3.5-litre DOHC V6 engine that outputs 255 horsepower and 236 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard interior features include a seven-inch display screen, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and driver lumbar support. The IS 300 also comes with the Lexus Safety System+ which includes features such as a precollision system to detect other vehicles and obstructions, lane departure alert and radar cruise control to automatically adjust speed.

MSRP: $42,950

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

Cash purchase price before tax: $40,135

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $838, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive applied after tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $577 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive applied after tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.