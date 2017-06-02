It has been nearly 20 years since the iconic Toyota Prius first went on sale in Japan. In that time, the Prius has become beloved by celebrity climate-change activists such as Leonardo DiCaprio to everyday environmentally conscious citizens. Its commercial success paved the way for ecofriendly transportation to reach the mainstream, as nearly every major auto maker today produces at least one hybrid or plug-in electric model.

While the vast majority of new vehicles still rely on internal combustion engines, the debate on how much longer fossil fuels will be required for transportation continues to intensify. In a recently released report entitled Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030 , Tony Seba, a Stanford University lecturer and founder of think tank RethinkX, predicts that, “We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history.”

According to Seba, continuous improvements in travel range and reduced costs for electric vehicles will ultimately lead to a tipping point whereby internal combustion engines will no longer be economically competitive. He estimates that by 2025, all new vehicles produced globally will be electric as they will simply be cheaper to manufacture and maintain.

Whether your motivation is to save the planet or to save money on gas, a hybrid vehicle may be the happy medium that has many of the benefits of electric without the constant need to worry about finding a charging station. We’ve featured our favourite offers this week below, but if you don’t find one that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate

2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid. Hyundai

The 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid comes standard with a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle engine with class-exclusive gasoline direct injection technology and a 38-kilowatt electric motor. It can output 193 horsepower and allows for cruising speeds of up to 120 kilometres an hour on electric power alone. The Sonata Plug-In Hybrid has geometrically tuned suspension allowing for improved steering response, handling and vehicle stability, and comes with advanced safety features such as blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning system, forward collision warning and seven air bags. Other standard technologies in the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid include adaptive cruise control, a five-inch colour touch-screen display, rear-view camera and Android Auto for hands-free control of navigation, communication and media.

MSRP: $43,999

$43,999 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,031 (as compared with zero in April)

$3,031 (as compared with zero in April) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,945

$1,945 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,913

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $830, which includes a $3,031 (as compared with zero in April) manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $785 a month including tax, which includes a $3,031 (as compared with zero in April) manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid Premium 4WD CVT

2017 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid. Infiniti

The standard engine in the QX60 Hybrid is a 2.5-litre, supercharged I4 with Infiniti Direct Response Hybrid technology, which utilizes a 15-kW electric motor and outputs 230 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. The exterior features signature automatic high-intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlights with high-beam assist, a power rear lift gate, roof rails and UV-reducing solar glass. Safety features include the Infiniti advanced air-bag system, electronic brake-force distribution for optimizing braking performance at different vehicle loads and anti-lock braking system. The QX60 Hybrid also comes standard with leather-appointed heated front seats, three USB charging ports, a Bose 13-speaker premium audio system and the Infiniti InTouch single display on the dash.

MSRP: $58,390

$58,390 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (as compared with $2,500 in April)

$3,000 (as compared with $2,500 in April) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,135

$2,135 Cash purchase price before tax: $56,025

Finance for 60 months at 2.29-per-cent interest for $1,158, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in April) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $879 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve

2017 Lincoln MKZ. Lincoln

The 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid features a standard 2.0-litre, Atkinson-cycle I4 gasoline engine with electric motor, continuously variable transmission and a net-power rating of 188 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque. The exterior features HID adaptive headlights, which turn in tandem with the steering wheel, 18-inch machined-aluminum wheels and an available retractable panoramic glass roof. Inside, the MKZ comes standard with ambient lighting throughout in seven different colours, Bridge of Weir leather-trimmed seating and Wollsdorf leather-wrapped steering wheel, a redesigned control panel with strategically placed ports, dials and knobs for more seamless use, SYNC 3 voice-activated control system and a vivid colour touch-screen display for phone, audio and navigation.

MSRP: $46,300

$46,300 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared with $500 in April)

$1,000 (as compared with $500 in April) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,140

$2,140 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,690

Finance for 60 months at zero interest (as compared with 0.8 per cent in April) for $879, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $500 in April) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.3-per-cent interest for $663 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $500 in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Ford Fusion Titanium Hybrid CVT

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid. Ford

Standard features in the 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid include a 2.0-litre, iVCT, Atkinson-cycle I4 engine with electric motor that is paired with eCVT automatic transmission. It also includes standard anti-lock and regenerative braking systems with electric power-assisted steering on top of 18-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels. The interior features rear air conditioning and heating vents with dual-zone electronic temperature control and a cabin particulate air filter. The Fusion Hybrid’s standard 12-speaker Sony audio system with HD Radio Technology comes with a six-month trial subscription of SiriusXM and is paired to a voice-activated SYNC 3 infotainment system for in-car connectivity with mobile devices.

MSRP: $34,988

$34,988 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,790

$1,790 Cash purchase price before tax: $34,278

Finance for 60 months at zero interest (as compared with 2.99 per cent in April) for $647, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest (as compared with 4.49 per cent in April) for $562 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.

