Ten finalists announced for World Car of the Year
Jaguar Land Rover leads auto makers with two nominations
Ten finalists for the World Car of the Year have been announced.
The list will be whittled to three at the Geneva motor show in March, and the winners will be announced at the New York auto show later that month.
An international jury of journalists, including Globe Drive correspondent Mark Richardson, votes for the awards in five cateogories.
Jaguar Land Rover leads auto makers with two WCOTY nominations, for the Discovery and Range Rover Velar.
Other categories are for urban, luxury, performance and green car. Designers vote for design of the year.
World Car of the Year
- Alfa Romeo Giulia
- BMW X3
- Kia Stinger
- Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-5
- Nissan Leaf
- Ranger Rover Velar
- Toyota Camry
- Volkswagen T-Roc
- Volvo XC 60
World Urban Car
- Ford Fiesta
- Hyundai Kona
- Nissan Micra
- Suzuki Swift
- Volkswagen Polo
World Luxury Car
World Performance Car
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- Audi RS 3 Sedan
- BMW5
- Honda Civic Type R
- Lexus LC 500
World Green Car
World Car Design of the Year
- Citroen C3 Aircross
- Lexux LC 500
- Range Rover Velar
- Renault Alpine A1110
- Volvo XC60
Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.