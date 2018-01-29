 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ten finalists announced for World Car of the Year

drive

Ten finalists announced for World Car of the Year

Jaguar Land Rover leads auto makers with two nominations

Range Rover Velar

Ten finalists for the World Car of the Year have been announced.

The list will be whittled to three at the Geneva motor show in March, and the winners will be announced at the New York auto show later that month.

An international jury of journalists, including Globe Drive correspondent Mark Richardson, votes for the awards in five cateogories.

Story continues below advertisement

Jaguar Land Rover leads auto makers with two WCOTY nominations, for the Discovery and Range Rover Velar.

Other categories are for urban, luxury, performance and green car. Designers vote for design of the year.

World Car of the Year

BMW X3.

World Urban Car

2018 Ford Fiesta.

World Luxury Car

Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.

World Performance Car

2017 Honda Civic Type R.

World Green Car

Nissan Leaf.

World Car Design of the Year

Citroen C3 Aircross.

  • Citroen C3 Aircross
  • Lexux LC 500
  • Range Rover Velar
  • Renault Alpine A1110
  • Volvo XC60

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.