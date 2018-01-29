Ten finalists announced for World Car of the Year

Ten finalists for the World Car of the Year have been announced.

The list will be whittled to three at the Geneva motor show in March, and the winners will be announced at the New York auto show later that month.

An international jury of journalists, including Globe Drive correspondent Mark Richardson, votes for the awards in five cateogories.

Story continues below advertisement

Jaguar Land Rover leads auto makers with two WCOTY nominations, for the Discovery and Range Rover Velar.

Other categories are for urban, luxury, performance and green car. Designers vote for design of the year.

World Car of the Year

BMW X3. Uwe Fischer

World Urban Car



2018 Ford Fiesta. FORD

Ford Fiesta

Hyundai Kona

Nissan Micra

Suzuki Swift

Volkswagen Polo

World Luxury Car



Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. PORSCHE

World Performance Car

2017 Honda Civic Type R. HONDA

World Green Car



Nissan Leaf. Nissan

World Car Design of the Year



Citroen C3 Aircross. William Crozes/Continental Productions

Citroen C3 Aircross

Lexux LC 500

Range Rover Velar

Renault Alpine A1110

Volvo XC60

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

