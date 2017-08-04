The best deals on Canada’s most popular vehicles

New vehicle sales in Canada are continuing to set records with more than 181,000 units sold last month, making it the best July ever recorded. This underscores a divergence between the automotive markets in Canada and the United States. While new vehicle sales in Canada are up by 5 per cent year-to-date, sales volumes are down by 3 per cent in the U.S. over the same period, with year-over-year declines in each of the last five months.

Sales growth in Canada continues to be fuelled primarily by the popularity of sport and crossover utility vehicles, which account for approximately one out of every four vehicles sold. The pickup truck segment also continues to see steady sales growth, with the Ford F-series retaining its crown as Canada’s best-selling vehicle.

We’ve featured our favourite offers this week, highlighting some of Canada’s most popular vehicles. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue. Nissan

The Rogue is one of Canada’s best-selling crossovers and has been given a facelift for the 2017 model. More than 22,600 were sold in the first half of 2017, representing a nearly 23 per cent increase year-over-year. This compact crossover is powered by a 2.5-litre DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine that delivers 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Standard across all trims is a 4.3-inch driver-assist screen located in the instrument cluster, a motion-activated power liftgate and a rear-view monitor. The SL trim comes standard with a seven-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with around-view monitor that provides a virtual 360-degree scene of the car in bird’s-eye view and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

MSRP: $36,298

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $35,733

Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $710 per month, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $480 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Hyundai Elantra SE

2017 Hyundai Elantra. Hyundai

The Elantra is Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle in Canada with nearly 24,000 sold in the first half of 2017. This compact sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson four-cylinder engine that outputs 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque and achieves a fuel economy of 7.4 litres/100 km. Key features of the SE trim include a seven-inch touch-screen display with Android Auto and rear-view camera, a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster display, blind-spot detection, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and a lane-departure warning system and lane-keep assistance.

MSRP: $23,999

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,750

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,845

Cash purchase price before tax: $23,594

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $449 per month, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $337 per month including tax, which includes a $1,250 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Get This Deal on Globe Drive



2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 5-foot, 7-inch box

2017 Ram 1500. FCA

Nearly 58,000 Ram pickups were sold in the first half of 2017, representing a 16 per cent increase year-over-year. The current generation of the Ram 1500 is a three-time Canadian Truck King Challenge winner. It is available in one of three engine types – a 5.7-litre HEMI V8, a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 or a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6. The Laramie trim features an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with a rear back-up camera, a rear parking-assist system, dual-zone automatic temperature control with humidity sensor and a 10-speaker audio system. Its exterior features the signature Ram grille in a metallic finish, bi-functional halogen projector headlamps and LED tail lamps.

MSRP: $58,195

Manufacturer cash incentive: $12,000 (as compared to $11,000 incentive in July)

Estimated dealer discount: $4,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $44,130

Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $918 which includes a $12,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $11,000 incentive in July) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $653 per month including tax, which includes a $12,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $11,000 in June) and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive



2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD

2017 Ford Escape. Ford

Ford sold more than 23,000 Escapes in the first half of 2017, representing a 14 per cent increase year-over-year. The SE and Titanium trims come standard with a 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine that delivers 180 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters. Drivers also have the option to upgrade to a more powerful 2.0-litre twin-scroll EcoBoost engine that outputs 245 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. The Titanium trim is also equipped with a Sony audio system with 10 speakers.

MSRP: $29,799

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

Ford Employee pricing adjustment: $2,353

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

Cash purchase price before tax: $28,336

Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $562 per month, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $432 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Get This Deal on Globe Drive



Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.



