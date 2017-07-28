Swedish auto maker Volvo Cars announced that every vehicle it launches from 2019 onward will have an electric motor – either hybrid or fully battery-powered. This marks the first time a major global auto maker has committed to the electrification of its entire model lineup, and potentially the beginning signals the end of the internal combustion engine.

While Elon Musk and Tesla may be the highest profile champions for sustainable transportation, many auto makers are making strides towards electrification. Toyota first sold the iconic Toyota Prius in Japan nearly 20 years ago and today it is the best-selling hybrid vehicle globally. Today, nearly every major auto maker produces at least one hybrid or plug-in electric model.

Electrification is even occurring at exotic, performance auto makers such as Porsche which is on track for the 2019 launch of its first all-electric model called the Mission E. Porsche also plans to follow the Mission E with an all-electric version of its best-selling Macan SUV. The company’s CEO, Oliver Blume, stated in an interview with Reuters that battery-only vehicles could account for a quarter of Porsche’s sales by 2025.

The electrified vehicle segment has grown to include variants such as battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and traditional hybrid vehicles. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on electrified vehicles in Canada. Government incentives are available in B.C., Quebec and Ontario; links to the latter are published below.

2017 Volvo XC90 2.0 T8 PHEV Excellence

The XC90 was voted North American truck of the year in 2016 and is the most-awarded luxury SUV in history. The plug-in hybrid electric XC90 features three driving modes: pure, hybrid and power. Pure is the electric-only mode that enables a daily commute without using any gas with speeds of up to 120 km/h and a full charge in about four hours. Hybrid balances usage between the electric motor and gas engine depending on conditions. Power uses the powerful electric motor in conjunction with a 2.0-litre supercharged four-cylinder turbo engine to create up to 400 horsepower. The Excellence trim features captain’s chairs in the front and rear, which seat a total of four, clad in perforated Nappa leather with a massage function, ventilation and heating. The Excellence trim also features an in-cabin refrigerator among other luxuries, such as a gear stick made exclusively from crystal glass crafted by hand.

MSRP: $120,100

Manufacturer cash incentive: $20,000 (as compared to $15,000 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,400

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

Cash purchase price before tax: $100,855

Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $2,448 and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,824 per month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Additional Ontario Government Electric Vehicle Incentive of up to $3,000 applied after tax





2017 Nissan Leaf SV

The Nissan Leaf is a battery electric vehicle powered by an 80-kilowatt AC synchronous electric motor and 30-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that delivers a driving range of up to 172 kilometres on a single charge. Standard vehicle features include B-mode (regenerative braking drive mode), vehicle dynamic control with traction control system, rear-view monitor, push button start and automatic temperature control. The SV trim comes equipped with a navigation system and mobile apps, seven-inch colour display, 17-inch five-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels and a hybrid heater system.

MSRP: $37,398

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

Estimated dealer discount: $400

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,130

Cash purchase price before tax: $36,128

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $737 and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $701 per month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Additional Ontario Government Electric Vehicle Incentive of up to $14,000 applied after tax

2017 Kia Soul EV Luxury

The Kia Soul EV is a battery electric vehicle powered by a permanent magnet AC synchronous motor with a 27-kilowatt-hour lithium ion polymer battery. It outputs 109 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of torque. The Kia Soul EV gets a driving range of up to 150 kilometres and has a 480-volt fast-charge port hidden behind its signature Kia tiger-nose grille. All trims come standard with LED headlights and taillights, eight-inch multimedia interface with voice-activated navigation, rear-view camera, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels and automatic climate control with ionizer. The Luxury trim features automatic folding sideview mirrors, synthetic leather seats and an optional panoramic sunroof.

MSRP: $38,395

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $350

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,880

Cash purchase price before tax: $38,425

Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $760 which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to zero in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest (as compared to 3.9 per cent in June) for $771 per month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Additional Ontario Government Electric Vehicle Incentive of up to $14,000 applied after tax

2017 Ford Fusion Titanium Energi

The Energi is the plug-in hybrid variant of the Ford Fusion, powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and an electric motor with lithium-ion battery that deliver a total 188 horsepower and 129 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard features include dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, rotary gear shift dial, rear air conditioning and heating vents and voice-activated navigation system with SiriusXM traffic and travel Link. Safety features include keyless entry keypad, individual tire pressure monitoring system, a rear-view camera and electric-assist parking brake.

MSRP: $37,288

Employee Pricing Adjustment: $3,142

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

Cash purchase price before tax: $35,036

Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $685 which includes Employee Pricing Adjustment and a $1,000 manufacturer incentive; assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $640 per month including tax, which includes Employee Pricing Adjustment and a $1,000 manufacturer incentive; assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Additional Ontario Government Electric Vehicle Incentive of up to $7,730 applied after tax

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.



