One of the biggest supposed advantages of buying a new vehicle over a used one is the expectation that everything will work perfectly and repairs will be few and far between. While nothing is ever perfect in reality, according to J.D. Power’s recently released 2017 Initial Quality Study, new vehicle quality is at an historic high.

The annual J.D. Power and Associates study examines problems experienced by original vehicle owners within the first 90 days of ownership and provides a ranking based on the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles. In this year’s study, overall quality across the market improved by 8 per cent, with 27 of the 33 brands rated making gains. Kia ranked highest in initial quality at the brand level for the second consecutive year after ending Porsche’s multiyear reign at the top of the rankings in 2016. The new luxury brand Genesis ranked second on its debut in the study, which was well ahead of many other luxury nameplates that surprisingly finished below the industry average.

“Automotive manufacturers are responding to consumer feedback and producing vehicles of the highest quality,” said Dave Sargent, vice-president of global automotive at California-based J.D. Power. “The industry has improved significantly in each of the past three years. Today’s vehicles have more things that could go wrong but fewer things that actually do go wrong.”

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week from auto makers that ranked at the top of the Initial Quality Study. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Kia Forte SX 6AT

2017 Kia Forte. Bruce Benedict

The Forte is Kia’s best-selling model in Canada so far this year. The 2017 model was redesigned to feature Kia’s signature “tiger nose” grille and a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that can deliver either 147 or 164 horsepower depending on the trim. The top-end SX trim features leather seats, Xenon HID headlights, blind spot detection, lane-keep assist system, autonomous emergency braking, Android Auto smartphone integration and a 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster.

MSRP: $27,295.

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (as compared to $3,500 in May).

Estimated dealer discount: $750.

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,700.

Cash purchase price before tax: $24,245.

Finance for 84 months at 0-per-cent interest for $356, which includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,500 in May) and assumes no down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 0 per cent interest for $357 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and no down payment.

2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Luxury

Genesis G80. Hyundai

The 2018 Genesis G80’s standard features include a 3.8-litre engine outputting 311 horsepower, a 900-watt Lexicon 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, Bi-Xenon HID headlights, heated front and rear Nappa leather seats, panoramic sunroof and complimentary scheduled maintenance for five years. Safety features on the G80 include standard blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert and lane change assist, autonomous emergency braking with presafety seatbelt, lane-keeping assist system and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability. Additionally, Genesis customers can complete the entire purchase process without visiting a traditional dealership, beginning with a test-drive experience delivered to your home through an online ordering process.

Vehicle price: $54,000 (all-inclusive).

Government fees: $140.

Cash purchase price before tax: $54,140.

Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $1,043 a month including tax, which assumes no down payment.

Leasing only available on 2018 G80 models

2017 Ford Flex Limited All Wheel Drive

2017 Ford Flex. Ford

Ford tied for fourth place in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study this year. The Ford Flex’s 3.5-litre, V6 engine outputs 287 horsepower and 254 lb.-ft. of torque to carry up to seven passengers with ease. The Limited trim features a 12-speaker audio system from Sony, blind spot monitoring system with cross-traffic alert, power liftgate and perforated leather-trimmed seats as standard equipment. Ford’s Employee Pricing event has returned for a limited time and savings can also be combined with up to an additional $1,000 off for eligible Costco members.

MSRP: $45,699

Employee pricing adjustment: $3,952

Manufacturer incentive: $750 (applied after tax)

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

Cash purchase price before tax: $42,887

Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $829 a month (includes a $3,952 employee pricing adjustment and $750 manufacturer incentive applied after tax) and assumes no down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.49-per-cent interest for $762 a month including tax (includes a $3,952 employee pricing adjustment and $750 manufacturer incentive applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and no down payment.

2017 BMW 340i Sedan

BMW 3 Series. BMW

BMW tied for fifth place in the J.D. Power study this year. The BMW 3 Series is the best-selling BMW series historically. The powerful 340i model features a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 320-hp and 330 lb.-ft of torque to achieve acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The sports sedan is available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard safety features include four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, forward sensing collision mitigation and eight airbags. BMW technologies balance power with efficiency and include automatic start/stop function, brake energy regeneration, electric power steering and optimum shift indicator.

MSRP: $53,500.

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to zero in April).

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000.

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,385.

Cash purchase price before tax: $51,385.

Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $990, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to zero in April) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent (as compared to 1.9 per cent in June) interest for $712 a month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to zero in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and no down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle Prices and incentives effective as of this past Tuesday. Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers.

Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.



