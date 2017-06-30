As we celebrate 150 years of history in our country, there are many uniquely Canadian claims to fame that will be remembered, ranging from James Naismith’s invention of basketball to the robotic space arm. Canada is recognized worldwide for hockey greatness, vast natural resources and being the largest producer of maple syrup in the world. However, the importance Canada plays in the global automotive industry and the impact automotive manufacturing has on our economy is often overlooked. In fact, Canada has been an auto-producing country for more than 100 years.

Canada currently produces more than 2.3 million vehicles annually, making it the ninth-largest producer in the world. According to the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, one in seven Canadians are either directly or indirectly employed in the automotive industry, which generates approximately 12 per cent of GDP. Auto makers that produce vehicles in Canada include Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Honda, Toyota and Lexus.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L+

FCA

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica comes standard with a 3.6-litre V-6 engine that outputs 287 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque and has a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Pacifica has a front-wheel-drive drivetrain, electronic stability control, ParkView back-up camera, dual-stage driver and passenger seat-mounted side airbags and was awarded the 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating. Entertainment features include the Uconnect system with a five-inch LCD display, wireless streaming capability and integrated voice command with Bluetooth. Its interior has Stow ‘n Go manual fold-into-floor rear seats, dual-zone climate control and push-button start. The Windsor, Ont.-built Pacifica has in fact been named the official vehicle of Canada Day 2017 as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be sponsoring official festivities being held over the July 1 weekend in Ottawa.



MSRP: $46,995

$46,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (applied after tax)

$1,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $800

$800 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,630

$46,630 Finance for 60 months at zero interest for $881, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive applied after tax and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero interest for $677 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive applied after tax and assumes an 18,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 GMC Terrain SLT All-Wheel Drive

GM

The GMC Terrain is available in either front- or all-wheel drive drivetrain options and comes standard with a 2.4-litre, inline-four DOHC engine with direct injection that can output 182 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque. The five-seat SUV has a six-speed automatic transmission, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, 18-inch wheels and a rear-view camera for easy reverse parking. The Terrain comes with a three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio, OnStar 4G LTE with built-in WiFi hotspot and an OnStar Guidance plan that includes automatic-crash response, roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. It features a seven-inch colour touch-screen display with USB and auxiliary ports, cruise control with electronic set and resume speed and a remote keyless entry system. The 2018 Terrain will sport a redesign, but attractive incentives are available in the meantime for remaining 2017 inventory.



MSRP: $35,850

$35,850 Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,500 (as compared with $5,500 in May)

$6,500 (as compared with $5,500 in May) Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

$1,250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

$1,840 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,940

$29,940 Finance for 60 months at zero interest for $649, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 0.5-per-cent interest for $524 a month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Ford Edge Titanium All Wheel Drive

Ford

The 2017 Ford Edge comes standard with a twin-scroll turbocharged, 2.0-litre, EcoBoost inline-four engine with direct-injection that can output 245 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. Exterior features include 18-inch sparkle silver-painted aluminum wheels, power mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors and bifunctional projector-beam halogen headlights. Its interior features intelligent access with push-button start, SYNC media and an advanced steering wheel with cruise, secondary audio and five-way controls. The SUV’s safety and security features include AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags, SOS-Post crash alert system and the MyKey driver setting customization system that can limit top speed and audio levels.



MSRP: $41,999

$41,999 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,250 (as compared with $3,500 in April; includes $750 applied after tax)

$4,250 (as compared with $3,500 in April; includes $750 applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,150

$1,150 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

$1,930 Cash purchase price before tax: $38,529

$38,529 Finance for 60 months at zero interest for $756, which includes a $2,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $2,000 in April; includes $750 applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero interest for $560 a month including tax, which includes a $2,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $2,000 in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Lexus RX 450h 4WD

Lexus

The 2017 Lexus RX 450h puts out an impressive 308 hp from its advanced electric motor working in seamless combination with a 3.5-litre V-6 engine with Atkinson-cycle timing. It also features standard all-wheel drive, Active Torque Control System, Vehicle Stability Control and customizable Sport, Eco and Normal drive modes. The exterior features 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, door handle lock/unlock touch sensors, aluminum roof rails, power moonroof and a roof-mounted spoiler. For convenience, the RX 450h features a Smart Key System, push-button start, power rear doors with jam protection and four 12-volt auxiliary power outlets. Plus, the interior comes standard with dual-zone automatic climate control and a 12-speaker Lexus Premium Audio system.



MSRP: $70,300

$70,300 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax)

$4,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $66,985

$66,985 Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,411 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,044 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

