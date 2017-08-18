For the first time, Canadian auto sales crossed the one-million unit mark in the first half of the year and remain on track for a record-setting year. Included in that figure are nearly 220,000 pickup trucks, representing about one in every five new vehicles sold. Sales of pickup trucks were up nearly 15 per cent in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

The Ford F-series continues its 50-year reign as Canada’s best-selling pickup truck and has been the best-selling vehicle overall since 2009, demonstrating the massive popularity of the segment in Canada.

If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew 5-1/2’

2017 Ford F-150. Ford

More than 92,000 Ford F-series trucks have been sold so far this year, up 8 per cent over the same period last year. The F-150 Lariat trim is equipped with a 2.7-litre EcoBoost engine that generates 325 horsepower, 375 lb-ft of torque and a towing capacity of 11,800 pounds mated to an electronic six-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul and sport modes. Superior handling is achieved with Ford’s AdvanceTrac technology with Roll Stability Control, which uses gyroscopic sensors to instantaneously gauge vehicle roll and turning rates to modify engine power and apply individual wheel braking to maximize traction. Interior features include dual-zone climate control and the SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system that connects wirelessly to Apple and Android devices.



MSRP: $56,599

Ford employee price adjustment: $6,819

Delivery allowance: $4,750

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

Cash purchase price before tax: $46,870

Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $928 per month (includes a $6,819 employee price adjustment and $4,750 delivery allowance) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 3.49 per cent interest for $669 per month including tax (includes a $6,819 employee price adjustment and $4,750 delivery allowance) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Nissan Titan SL 4x4 SWB Crew Cab

2017 Nissan Titan. Nissan

Nissan sold 1,271 Titans in July, up more than 770 per cent over the same period last year, making it Canada’s best-selling non-domestic pickup model that month. The Nissan Titan was redesigned for the 2017 model year and is equipped with a 5.6-litre V-8 engine that delivers 390 horsepower, 394 lb-ft of torque and 9,220 pounds of towing capacity. Standard features on the SL trim include two-tone painted 20-inch aluminum wheels, LED headlights, daytime running lights and tailgate area lighting, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 12-speaker Rockford Fosgate-powered audio system and SiriusXM satellite radio, remote engine start with intelligent climate control as well as rearview and around-view monitors that offer a 360-degree view of the vehicle.



MSRP: $62,550

Manufacturer cash incentive: $16,119

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $46,866

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $1,090 per month which includes a $5,094 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $803 per month including tax, which includes a $5,094 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1LZ 4WD Crew Cab Short box

2017 Chevrolet Silverado. GM

Sales of the Silverado and its cousin, the GMC Sierra, collectively exceeded 69,000 so far this year, becoming the second-best-selling line of trucks in the country. The Silverado 1LZ is powered by a 5.3-litre EcoTec V-8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque and is capable of towing up to 9,800 pounds. Its exterior features a chrome grille surround, bumpers, door handles and bodyside mouldings. Interior highlights include the six-speaker MyLink audio system with an eight-inch colour touch screen, SiriusXM satellite radio and the option to upgrade to a Bose sound system. The Silverado also has safety features that include forward collision alert and a rear vision camera.



MSRP: $54,925

Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,100

Estimated dealer discount: $3,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,389

Cash purchase price before tax: $47,214

Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $642 per month which includes a $6,600 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 1.5 per cent interest for $652 per month including tax, which includes a $4,450 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Toyota Tundra 4x4 CrewMax Limited Technology 5.7

2017 Toyota Tundra. Toyota

The Tundra was launched in 2000 and has cemented Toyota’s position as the largest non-domestic player in the North American pickup truck market, along with the more compact Tacoma. Customers purchased more than 5,300 Tundras so far this year. It delivers 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque via a 5.7-litre V8 i-FORCE engine with a towing capacity of up to 10,400 pounds depending on the trim. Standard features on the Limited trim include dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, integrated SiriusXM radio, premium navigation and a backup camera.



MSRP: $55,605

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

Cash purchase price before tax: $53,375

Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $1,082 per month and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $768 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

