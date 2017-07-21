While sales of SUVs and trucks continue to grow, of all vehicle segments, none garners more awe from auto enthusiasts and consumers alike than sports cars.

They are usually the centre of attention at auto shows where auto makers reveal “halo” models that highlight the very best of their engineering and design capabilities. They epitomize the aspirations of every child playing with a Matchbox car collection.

The definition of a sports car is broad, though. The Lamborghini Aventador, Ford GT Supercar and hand-built Equus Bass 770 each come in at over $500,000. Most consumers will never experience the thrill of these motoring marvels. However, there is hope for the average driver as performance can still be found with smaller budgets.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on sports cars under $40,000.

2017 Subaru WRX STI 6 Speed Manual

2017 Subaru WRX STI. Subaru

The WRX STI is Subaru’s most powerful car in Canada. Its 2.5-litre DOHC four-cylinder boxer engine delivers an impressive 305 horsepower and 290 lb.-ft. of torque through an all-wheel drive drivetrain. Its exterior features a distinctive hood scoop, glossy black grille and steering responsive low- and high-beam LED headlights. Its interior is equipped with a 5.9-inch driving information display along with a 6.2- or seven-inch touch-screen infotainment system depending on the trim. The Sport-tech trim also comes standard with a wing or lip spoiler for additional aerodynamic superiority.



MSRP: $37,995

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,021

Cash purchase price before tax: $37,516

Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest (as compared to 1.9 per cent in May) for $752, which assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9-per-cent interest (as compared to 1.9 per cent in May) for $513 per month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Toyota 86 Special Edition 6-Speed Manual

2017 Toyota 86. Toyota

Formerly known as the Scion FR-S, this sports coupe now lives on under the Toyota brand. It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine that outputs 205 horsepower and 156 lb.-ft. of torque with six-speed automatic or manual transmission depending on the trim. It retains its signature fastback exterior equipped with automatic LED headlamps. All trims come standard with an eight-speaker stereo system with a seven-inch display and Bluetooth capability. Additionally, the Special Edition trim also features a 4.2-inch display with vehicle performance data, leather seating and dual-zone automatic climate control.

MSRP: $32,555

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 applied after tax (as compared to $2,000 in June)

Estimated dealer discount: $735

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,855

Cash purchase price before tax: $31,175

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest (as compared to 1.49 per cent in May) for $634, which assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest (as compared to 0.99 per cent in May) for $448 per month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Coupe

2017 Chevrolet Camaro. Chevrolet

The current sixth generation of the Chevrolet Camaro was introduced in 2016 to coincide with the model’s 50th anniversary. Its most impressive standard feature is its highly efficient 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that, assisted by a turbocharger, puts out an impressive 275 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. The Camaro 2LT trim comes standard with a Bose premium nine-speaker sound system with SiriusXM satellite radio and an eight-inch colour infotainment display, along with the optional addition of a heads-up display that projects vehicle information onto the windshield.

MSRP: $36,500

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

Cash purchase price before tax: $34,155

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $709 which assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.0-per-cent interest for $576 per month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

2017 Fiat 124 Spider. Fiat

The all new Fiat 124 Spider is the modern successor of the classic Italian roadster of the same name. This soft-top convertible is powered by Fiat’s own MultiAir 1.4-litre turbocharged engine which outputs 160 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. The Lusso and Abarth trims feature 17-inch aluminum wheels, chrome exhaust tips and power-folding exterior mirrors. Interior features include dual-zone automatic temperature control, Fiat Connect infotainment system with a seven-inch touch screen and a rear back-up camera. For a sportier drive, the Abarth trim comes equipped with a performance-tuned suspension with Sport mode selector and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls.

MSRP: $37,995

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,375

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $36,055

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $679, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $590 per month, including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes an 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

Prices and incentives effective as of this past Tuesday. Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers.

Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.



