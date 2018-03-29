The best deals on subcompact SUVs

Light trucks, a category including pickups, SUVs and crossovers, has continued to dominate overall vehicle sales so far this year. In the first two months of 2018, light truck sales were up 7.3 per cent year-over-year as passenger car sales declined 4.4 per cent.

Originally built on truck-based platforms, SUVs were initially designed for off-road driving by combining a raised chassis and four-wheel drive powertrains with extra cabin space. Modern "crossover" utility vehicles retain many of these qualities, but are built on less expensive, more efficient, car-based platforms that have fuelled an explosion in the variety of utility vehicles available today. Subcompact SUVs are one such variation that are small enough to handle and manoeuvre like a small passenger car, but provide more versatility.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on subcompact utility vehicles. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC

2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE. Mitsubishi

The 2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE features a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder engine that delivers 148 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a continuously variable transmission and All Wheel Control – Mitsubishi's proprietary all-wheel drive technology. Its interior features a seven-inch infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted cruise and audio controls. The SE trim's standard exterior features include automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights and LED tail lights.

MSRP: $26,998

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,700 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

Cash purchase price before tax: $26,833

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $534 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $386 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Nissan Qashqai SV CVT

The newly launched Nissan Qashqai subcompact crossover positions itself between the Juke and Rogue. The 2018 Qashqai delivers 141 horsepower and 147 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine. Interior highlights on the SV trim include a five-inch infotainment system, speed-sensitive volume control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear-view monitor, remote engine ignition and a heated, leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel. Its exterior is equipped with automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and side-view mirrors with integrated LED turn signals. Standard safety features on the SV trim include intelligent emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and a tire-pressure-monitoring system.

MSRP: $25,198

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared with no incentive in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $400

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,090

Cash purchase price before tax: $26,388

Finance for 60 months at 3.5-per-cent interest for $542 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with 3.99 per cent and no incentive in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.5-per-cent interest for $385 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

2018 Toyota C-HR. Toyota

The 2018 Toyota C-HR is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine capable of outputting 144 horsepower and 139 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2018 C-HR's interior features include a seven-inch infotainment system with voice-recognition capability, an electrochromic rear-view mirror with an integrated backup camera, a 4.2-inch multi-information display, heated front sport seats and a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel. Its exterior features projector-style halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and side-view-mirror-integrated turn signals. The C-HR also comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense active safety technology, which includes a precollision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beam, dynamic radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist.

MSRP: $24,750

Manufacturer cash incentive: $750 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

Cash purchase price before tax: $25,761

Finance for 60 months at 2.49-per-cent interest for $517 a month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (as compared with 2.49 per cent in February) for $351 a month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Convenience CVT

2018 Subaru Crosstrek. Subaru

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek comes standard with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine that outputs 152 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to Subaru's proprietary symmetrical all-wheel drive powertrain. The Convenience trim features a 6.5-inch infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity with voice activation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel and a rear-view camera with dynamic guide lines.

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $24,995

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,114

Cash purchase price before tax: $26,109

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $527 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $365 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.