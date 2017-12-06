The best offers from auto makers with top-rated customer service

Aside from the original vehicle purchase, the average vehicle-owner interacts with the dealership multiple times over the course of their vehicle's life, most often in the form of repairs and regular maintenance. The experience that a customer receives during these regular interactions with the dealership greatly contributes to the customer's loyalty to the vehicle brand and increases the likelihood of a repeat purchase.

J.D. Power's Customer Service Index (CSI) study measures the level of satisfaction that vehicle owners had with their vehicle brand's service at a franchised dealer or service facility for maintenance or repair work.

The study ranks vehicle brands on a 1,000-point scale upon examining satisfaction among owners and leasees of one- to five-year-old vehicles in five measures of experience: the timeliness and ease of the service visit, the comfort of the service facility, the quality of the service received, the timeliness of vehicle pick-up and fairness of service charges and, finally, the vehicle owner's experience with the service adviser during the visit.

After a decrease in 2016, this year's study witnessed a substantial growth in overall customer satisfaction due to improved automotive service and the absence of major recalls, securing an average score of 809 as compared to 781 in 2016 and 789 in 2015. Lexus regained its title as customer satisfaction king after four years with Audi, Lincoln, Porsche and Cadillac rounding off the top five. Buick emerged as the highest-rated mass market auto maker.

Lexus

Customer Service Index: 874 points

2018 Lexus ES.

In addition to the 2017 CSI study, Lexus also topped J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability study this year that measures quality after three years of ownership. The 2018 Lexus ES 350 features a 3.5-litre V-6 engine capable of outputting 268 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque. Its interior features an eight-inch infotainment system with integrated SiriusXM capability, an eight-speaker audio system, a 4.2-inch multi-information display, heated and ventilated front seats and automatic dual-zone climate control.

Other notable features include LED headlights, tail lights, fog lights and daytime running lights, a backup camera with sensors and an integrated garage door opener. This luxury sedan also comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ active safety technology which includes a precollision system, automatic high-beam, dynamic radar cruise control and lane departure alert with steering assist.

2018 Lexus ES 350

MSRP: $43,750

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in November)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

Cash purchase price before tax: $40,338

Finance for 60 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $865 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.9-per-cent interest for $650 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Audi

Customer Service Index: 869 points

2018 Audi A4.

Audi enjoyed the top spot in the 2016 CSI study and has been a fixture in the top five since 2014. The 2018 Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Notable features on the Progressiv trim include an 8.3-inch infotainment system with navigation and SiriusXM capability, an Audi sound system, adaptive cruise control, a backup camera with front and rear parking sensors, an electromechanical parking brake, tri-zone automatic climate control, an integrated HomeLink universal garage door opener and engine start/stop functionality.

The A4 also has LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights, leather seating surfaces and a rear precollision system that automatically senses when a rear-end vehicle collision is likely and makes safety adjustments to minimize the effects of the collision on the passengers.

2018 Audi A4 Quattro Progressiv S tronic

MSRP: $48,200

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to $1,000 in November)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,830

Cash purchase price before tax: $47,530

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $963 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in November) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $660 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in November) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Lincoln

Customer Service Index: 868 points

2018 Lincoln MKZ.

Lincoln is one of only two American luxury-car makers that has, since 2013, been amongst the top five highest rated on J.D. Power's Customer Service Index. The 2018 Lincoln MKZ delivers 245 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque through a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Highlights of the Reserve trim include adaptive HID headlights with auto high-beam LED signature lighting, rain-sensing windshield wipers with de-icing capability, a 10.1-inch infotainment display with voice-activated navigation, an 11-speaker Lincoln premium audio system, dual-zone climate control with a cabin air-filtration system, remote engine ignition and heated perforated-leather seats.

2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve All-Wheel Drive

MSRP: $47,950

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to no incentive in November)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,140

Cash purchase price before tax: $48,090

Finance for 60 months at 2.3-per-cent interest for $960 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in November) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.3-per-cent interest for $734 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in November) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Cadillac

Customer Service Index: 865 points

2018 Cadillac XTS.

Cadillac is the only American luxury auto maker to round off the top five in the CSI study every year over the last nine years and took the crown in 2014. Equipped with a 3.6-litre DOHC V-6 engine, the 2018 Cadillac XTS outputs 304 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque. Highlights on the Premium trim include a 12.3-inch Cadillac CUE infotainment system with navigation and voice-recognition, a full-colour head-up display, a 14-speaker Bose Studio surround sound system, remote engine ignition and climate control, rain-sensing wipers and power-folding mirrors.

The 2018 XTS also features advanced technology such as surround vision which provides a 360-degree bird's-eye-view of the vehicle when manoeuvring into parking spots or tight spaces, side blind-zone alert and automatic park-assist which uses ultrasonic sensors to help the vehicle park itself and forward collision alert with brake assist.

2018 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury All-Wheel Drive

MSRP: $62,300

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,763

Cash purchase price before tax: $61,563

Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $1,250 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per-cent-interest for $1,190 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

