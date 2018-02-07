The best offers on compact SUVs

With year-over-year sales volume growth of nine per cent in 2017, the buoyant light-truck segment (which includes pickups and SUVs) has continued to far outshine the passenger car segment which suffered a 3.4 per cent decline over the same period.

This comes as no surprise given the benefits compact SUVs provide: combining space, versatility and all-wheel drive powertrains with increased fuel efficiency and sedan-like driving experience. Nearly every auto maker has at least one model in the segment, with some having multiple entrants. Compact SUVs have become one of the most competitive and important segments for both mainstream and luxury auto makers alike.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on compact SUVs. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Toyota RAV4 SE All Wheel Drive

Toyota RAV4.

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and produces 176 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. The SE trim features a seven-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM capability, a six-speaker audio system and dual-zone climate control. Interior features also include hands-free advanced voice recognition and Siri Eyes Free. In addition, all RAV4 trims also come standard with Toyota Safety Sense active safety technology which includes a precollision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam, dynamic radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist. The exterior on all trims feature solar energy absorbing window glass, windshield wiper de-icing capability, a spoiler-mounted LED stop lamp and side-view mirror-integrated signal lamps. The SE trim also features LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and tail lamps.

MSRP: $36,595

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax) (as compared to no incentive in December)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

Cash purchase price before tax: $37,135

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (as compared to 3.99 per cent in December) for $753 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.29-per-cent interest (as compared to 3.49 per cent in December) for $533 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

BMW X4.

The BMW X4's most distinctive feature is its fastback-style sloping roofline that gives it the aesthetic of a coupe while maintaining the stance of an SUV with higher ground clearance and an all-wheel drive powertrain. The 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine that outputs 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Notable features on this "sports activity coupe" include brake energy regeneration, automatic start-stop functionality, automatic bi-Xenon headlights with rain sensors, hands-free automatic liftgate and a rearview camera with front and rear sensors.

MSRP: $49,600

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in December)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,880

Cash purchase price before tax: $49,980

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $987 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in December) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $761 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in December) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring with EyeSight CVT

Subaru Forester.

Depending on the trim, the 2018 Subaru Forester features either a 2.5-litre Boxer engine that produces 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque or a more powerful 2.0-litre twin-scroll turbocharged Boxer engine that outputs 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The 2.5i Touring trim features a 6.2-inch touch-screen infotainment system, a six-speaker audio system, automatic dual-zone climate control, automatic multireflector halogen headlights and a panoramic sunroof. Also available on this trim is Subaru's EyeSight suite of active safety technology, including precollision braking, adaptive cruise control, vehicle start alert and lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning.

MSRP: $33,295

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to $500 in December)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,046

Cash purchase price before tax: $33,841

Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest (as compared to 1.99 per cent in December) for $673 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest (as compared to 1.99 per cent in December) for $529 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve All Wheel Drive

Lincoln MKC.

The 2018 Lincoln MKC outputs 240 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The Reserve trim features an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment system, a 10-speaker Lincoln premium audio system with SiriusXM capability and integrated navigation with voice activation, heated leather-trimmed seating and multifunction steering wheel, remote ignition, active noise control, rain-sensing wipers, a hands-free liftgate and automatic HID headlights. Safety features available on this trim include adaptive cruise control, collision warning with brake support, active park assist, a forward sensing system and a lane-keeping system.

MSRP: $48,700

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,140

Cash purchase price before tax: $49,340

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest (as compared to 1.8 per cent in December) for $929 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49-per-cent interest (as compared to 2.3 per cent in December) for $651 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

