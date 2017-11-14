The best offers on full-size SUVs

Nearly 1.2 million light trucks – SUVs, pickups and vans – have been sold in Canada so far this year, up 10 per cent year-over-year and now representing two-thirds of all new vehicles sold.

Once viewed as gas-guzzlers that were terrible to park and manoeuvre, SUVs and crossovers now represent the fastest growing vehicle segment. While retaining many of the same benefits with respect to space, power and all-wheel drive capabilities, many of today's popular SUVs are able to deliver car-like driving dynamics and fuel economy with technology such as electronic stability control, turbocharged engines and active safety features.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on full-size SUVs. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate All Wheel Drive

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL. Hyundai

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is equipped with a 3.3-litre V-6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower, 252 lb.-ft. of torque and a maximum towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds with all-wheel drive on higher trim levels. The Ultimate trim features an eight-inch infotainment system with navigation, a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, seating for up to seven passengers, a multiview camera system with parking sensors, and HID headlights with adaptive cornering and high-beam assist.

Key driver-assistance features include electronic stability and traction control systems for improved vehicle performance in inclement weather, blind-spot detection with lane-change assist, cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

MSRP: $47,799

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500 (as compared to no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,045

Cash purchase price before tax: $44,844

Finance for 84 months at zero-per-cent interest for $664 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $941 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD

2018 Ford Explorer. Ford

The 2018 Ford Explorer is available with two engine variants: a 3.5-litre V-6 that delivers 290 horsepower and 255 lb.-ft. of torque and a turbocharged 2.3-litre engine that outputs 280 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard on most Explorer trims is Ford's intelligent four-wheel-drive system, which is designed to sense driving conditions and automatically deliver additional torque to the rear wheels. Notable features on the Limited trim include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice-activated navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio capability, seating for up to seven passengers with heated first and second rows, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, and front and rearview cameras.

Key driver-assistance features on the Limited trim include hill descent control and hill start assist, trailer sway control and Ford's terrain management system, which adapts the vehicle's driving performance depending on the terrain selected by the driver. Adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake support is also available on this trim.

MSRP: $49,899

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared with no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

Cash purchase price before tax: $49,329

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $977 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $760 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

For a limited time, customers can get a no-charge winter safety package including tires, rims and sensors (valued at up to $2,800)

2018 GMC Yukon SLE 4X4

2018 GMC Yukon.

The 2018 GMC Yukon features a powerful 5.3-litre V-8 engine that achieves an output of 355 horsepower and 382 lb.-ft. of torque capable of towing up to 6,300 pounds with an available 4x4 powertrain. Highlights on the SLE trim include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD radio and SiriusXM capability, a nine-speaker Bose surround sound system, seating for up to nine passengers with heated first and second rows, an available DVD entertainment system with two screens, a 4.2-inch driver information display in the instrument cluster, trizone climate control and a teen driver mode that restricts certain vehicle features while also monitoring driving habits to encourage safe behaviour.

This full-size SUV also sports a number of driver convenience and safety features including rear- and front-parking assist with cameras, available forward-collision alert, available lane-keep assist and GM's StabiliTrak system, which automatically compares steering input with the vehicle's actual response to sense loss of traction and makes adjustments to braking and engine power to maximize vehicle control.

MSRP: $59,025

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared with no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $58,960

Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $1,197 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $874 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Sterling Edition

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. FCA US LLC

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers 295 horsepower, 260 lb.-ft. of torque and a towing capacity of up to 6,200 pounds through a 3.6-litre V-6 Pentastar engine mated to an eight-speed automatic powertrain. Also available on most trims is a 5.7-litre V-8 for additional power and towing capability. The Limited trim features a seven-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM satellite radio, leather-faced and heated first– and second-row seating, a seven-inch driver information display in the instrument cluster, an available rear DVD entertainment centre and an available 506-watt nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system.

Key driver-assistance features on the Limited trim include trailer sway control, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, an electronic stability control system with hill start assist, ready alert braking, which helps reduce stopping distance in an emergency situation, and rain brake support, which automatically removes water from brake pads by applying pressure to the calipers.

MSRP: $56,840

Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,500 (as compared with no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $51,775

Finance for 60 months at 4.19-per-cent interest for $1,082 a month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 51 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $701 a month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.