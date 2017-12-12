The best offers on modern classics​

As another year comes to a close and a new model year is already upon us, we're reminded that in the constantly changing automotive industry, longevity is rare. Technology is continuously evolving. Styles move in and out of vogue. Incentives and offers are updated almost as often as sports scores. Even the way cars are sold and the format of dealerships themselves are in a state of flux.

However, there are some classic nameplates that have commanded devotion from generations of fans and are still going strong today. While the release of new models and concept vehicles may garner short-term headlines, these modern classics have stood the test of time.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on models that combine rich histories with today's technology. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sedan

BMW 3 Series. bmw

The iconic BMW 3 Series was first released in 1975 and has remained a fixture in the realm of luxury cars ever since. Behind its iconic kidney grille, the 2018 BMW 330i features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that outputs 248 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard features include heated front sport seats, automatic climate control, built-in navigation, a leather-wrapped multifunction sport steering wheel, rear-view camera, high-fidelity sound system with dual subwoofers and automatic LED headlights with rain sensors. Advanced technology features available on this luxury sports sedan include a heads-up display, active blind spot detection and surround view, which provides a bird's-eye-view of the vehicle's surroundings.

MSRP: $45,600

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,750

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,880

Cash purchase price before tax: $45,730

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $903 a month including tax, which includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $643 a month including tax, which includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Coupe

2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Chevrolet

Launched in 1966 and now in its sixth generation, the Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most popular American muscle cars ever. The nameplate was placed under a brief hiatus after its fourth generation before being revived in 2010. The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro is equipped with a highly efficient 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers an impressive 275 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2LT trim comes standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM compatibility, a nine-speaker Bose surround sound system and dual-zone climate control. Available features include a heads-up display and rear-park assist.

MSRP: $36,595

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,256

Cash purchase price before tax: $33,851

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $703 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.5-per-cent interest for $622 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Dodge Challenger GT

Dodge Challenger. DodgE

The Dodge Challenger was first launched in 1970 as a muscle car and was revived in 2008 to stand alongside the Charger in Dodge's high performance lineup and bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor. The 2018 Dodge Challenger delivers 305 horsepower and 268 lb.-ft. of torque via its award-winning 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its interior features a 276-watt, six-speaker audio system, a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic dual-zone climate control, Nappa leather seating surfaces with heated front seats and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with mounted paddle shifters. Its exterior features automatic halogen headlights with LED accent lighting and LED taillights.

MSRP: $38,895

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax) (as compared with no incentive in November)

Estimated dealer discount: $250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $39,695

Finance for 60 months at 4.19-per-cent interest for $830 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) (as compared with no incentive in November) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.99-per-cent interest for $684 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) (as compared with no incentive in November) and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler

Jeep Wrangler. Jeep

The modern day Jeep Wrangler is a descendant of the World War II-era Willys MB military vehicle and inherited the latter's signature circular headlights and seven-slot grille. Equipped with a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler outputs 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. It is available with a choice of a five-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission. Standard features on the Willys Wheeler trim include an eight-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM compatibility, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, deep-tint sunscreen glass, a soft-top roof and halogen headlamps and fog lamps.

MSRP: $37,095

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax) (as compared with no incentive in November)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $36,645

Finance for 60 months at 4.19-per-cent interest for $766 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) (as compared with no incentive in November) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.99-per-cent interest for $448 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) (as compared with no incentive in November) and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.