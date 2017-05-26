The World Car Awards annually help set the bar for what are considered to be the best vehicles available in the market. Started in 2004, it is a program that is initiated, organized and conducted by automotive journalists from Asia, Europe and North America. The awards, handed out in April at the New York International Auto Show, provide buyers a great way to determine where they should focus their attention when purchasing a new vehicle.

The awards span different categories, including World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Green Car, World Urban Car, World Car Design of the Year and the overall grand prize: World Car of the Year. Each category features at least five nominees, and there are nine potential winners vying for the grand prize. Nominees are rated using a weighted scale that considers occupant environment, performance, value, safety, environmental impact, market significance and emotional appeal. The 2017 World Car of the Year – the Jaguar F-Pace – joins past winners that include the Mazda MX-5 in 2016, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in 2015 and the Audi A3 in 2014.

We've featured our favourite offers picked from this year's World Car Awards nominee class below

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Avantgarde Edition Coupe



The E-Class features a standard 329-horsepower, 3.0-litre biturbo V-6 engine with rapid multispark ignition and high-pressure direct injection for increased fuel efficiency and cleaner emissions. The exterior includes active LED high-performance headlamps, Collision Prevention Assist Plus radar sensors and a 360-degree camera for full view of the vehicle’s surroundings. Inside, there’s a high-resolution seven-inch colour display, a multifunction steering wheel to provide control of audio, navigation and hands-free calling, and Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system equipped with SiriusXM Radio and Bluetooth wireless streaming. Eligible lease and finance customers may also qualify for a three-month payment waiver in addition to offers below through Mercedes-Benz’s “Nothing But The Best Sales Event”, but conditions may apply.

MSRP: $77,400

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

Cash purchase price before tax: $76,115

Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $1,468 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 45 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,298 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes an 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Highline Tiptronic 4Motion



Standard features include a 2.0-litre TSI engine that is turbocharged to deliver 200-horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. This can be combined with the available 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system that automatically directs power to the wheels that need it most for better grip and smoother handling. The Tiguan also features standard 60/40 split folding and sliding rear seats, rear-view camera, available panoramic sunroof and 16-inch Portland alloy wheels with all-season tires. The interior features a standard five-inch colour touchscreen radio with CD player and SD card slot, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with voice-activated control, and eight-way manually adjustable front seats with lumbar support, available in leather or cloth.



MSRP: $37,198

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,750

Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $35,133

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $699 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $556 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik Tiptronic



The A5 comes with a standard 2.0-litre I4 engine – which can produce up to 220-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque to go along with its Quattro all-wheel drive, anti-lock braking and traction-control systems. It has standard 18-inch silver aluminum wheels, heated mirrors, rain-sensing windshield wipers and parking assist sensors for help in tight spaces. The inside features standard leather seating, front and rear air conditioning with separate controls, a first-row express open/close tilting glass sunroof, SiriusXM satellite radio and an LCD monitor on the console for controlling all media. The A5 also comes standard with an array of safety features like stability control, seatbelt pretensioners and anti-whiplash head restraints.

MSRP: $51,700

Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

Cash purchase price before tax: $44,435

Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $935 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $671 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth



The 124 Spider comes standard with a 1.4-litre 16V Turbo I4 engine that delivers 160-horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with either a short-throw six-speed manual or Aisin automatic transmission. It comes with double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspensions, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes and electronic stability control for exceptional handling. The 124 Spider also features standard 16-inch silver aluminum wheels, LED tail lamps, body-colour windshield and mirror caps and dual exhaust tips. The interior includes premium cloth seats with manual six-way driver adjustment, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, plus standard hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio to go with the optional nine-speaker Bose premium sound system featuring dual headrest speakers.

MSRP: $37,995

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $36,430

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $686 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $527 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. While every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

